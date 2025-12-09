Mumbai Youth Congress Stages Airport Protest, Seeks Civil Aviation Minister’s Resignation Over IndiGo Crisis |

The Mumbai Youth Congress on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, alleging that the Centre failed to avert the ongoing IndiGo flight crisis. The youth wing also staged a protest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), calling for compensation for all affected passengers.

Demonstration Highlights Passenger Hardship

The protest, held at Terminal 2, focused on the widespread cancellations and delays that have caused severe inconvenience to thousands of travellers over the past week. Youth Congress members said the mounting frustration among stranded passengers reflected the government’s inability to respond promptly to the situation.

Demand for Minister’s Resignation Intensifies

Protesters alleged that the Civil Aviation Ministry failed to manage the crisis, forcing “lakhs of people across the country” to suffer. They demanded that Minister Kinjarapu step down, holding him accountable for what they termed a systemic failure of oversight.

Accusations of Negligence and Poor Passenger Support

Demonstrators accused IndiGo of gross negligence, citing the airline’s failure to communicate effectively and provide basic facilities to passengers, including senior citizens and families. The crisis, triggered by a pilot shortage linked to new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms, saw hundreds of flights disrupted nationwide.

Long Waits, Chaos and Passenger Distress

Reports from the airport over the last week described chaotic scenes: long queues, heated exchanges with staff, and passengers waiting anywhere from 12 to 24 hours for updates, rebookings, or refunds. Critics said the scale of the disruptions pointed to serious lapses in planning and crew rostering by the airline.

Youth Congress Demands Refunds Plus Compensation

The Youth Congress insisted that IndiGo must not only refund cancelled tickets but also compensate passengers for their time lost, food and hotel expenses, and other financial burdens caused by the disruptions.

“The situation is the result of IndiGo’s failure to plan its operations and manage the crisis. Therefore, we demand compensation for passengers. The Union minister should voluntarily give up his post looking at the situation,” said Zeenat Shabrin, president of the Mumbai Youth Congress.