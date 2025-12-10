Massive Fire Breaks Out At Raj Textile Market In Gujarat's Surat; Dramatic Video Surface

Surat: A massive fire erupted inside a commercial complex in Gujarat's Surat on Wednesday (December 10). Initially, the blaze reportedly erupted in the seven-story Raj Textile Market in Parvat Patiya area .
After receiving the information, fire tenders reached the spot. Several videos of the inferno also surfaced online. In the dramatic visuals, an envelope of black smoke engulfed the area, creating panic among the locals.
Video Of The Blaze:
Around 15 fire tenders are currently at the spot and involved in firefighting operations. Senior officials also rushed to the spot.
So far, there are no reports of any injuries in the blaze. The complex reportedly houses around 500 shops.
The extent of collateral damage is not yet known.