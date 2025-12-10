 Massive Fire Breaks Out At Raj Textile Market In Gujarat's Surat; Dramatic Video Surface
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Raj Textile Market In Gujarat's Surat; Dramatic Video Surface

A major fire broke out at the seven-storey Raj Textile Market in Surat’s Parvat Patiya area on Wednesday. Thick black smoke engulfed the locality, prompting panic. About 15 fire tenders and senior officials are on-site conducting firefighting operations. No injuries have been reported, and the cause and extent of damage remain unknown.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Raj Textile Market In Gujarat's Surat; Dramatic Video Surface (Screengrab) | X/@airnews_abad

Surat: A massive fire erupted inside a commercial complex in Gujarat's Surat on Wednesday (December 10). Initially, the blaze reportedly erupted in the seven-story Raj Textile Market in Parvat Patiya area .

After receiving the information, fire tenders reached the spot. Several videos of the inferno also surfaced online. In the dramatic visuals, an envelope of black smoke engulfed the area, creating panic among the locals.

Video Of The Blaze:

Around 15 fire tenders are currently at the spot and involved in firefighting operations. Senior officials also rushed to the spot.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries in the blaze. The complex reportedly houses around 500 shops.

The extent of collateral damage is not yet known.

