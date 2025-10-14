‘Why Are Roads So Bad...?': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Highlights Bengaluru's Civic Issues; Karnataka Minister Says 'Not In Good Taste'

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw | X

Bengaluru: Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Monday drew attention over Bengaluru's civic issues by sharing an experience of a business visitor at her Biocon Park office in the city. Responding to Mazumdar-Shaw, Karnataka industries minister MB Patil said that the social media post by her was not in "good taste".

Taking to X, the businesswoman wrote, "I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, ‘Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the government want to support investment? I have just come from China and can’t understand why India can’t get its act together, especially when the winds are favourable?’" I her post, Shaw also tagged several Karnataka ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Patil, and Priyank Kharge.

I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said ‘ Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and cant understand why India can’t get its act together especially when the… — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) October 13, 2025

Reaction By Karnataka Ministers:

In response to the criticism, Kharge told news agency ANI that the visitor may not have seen the complete picture. He further added that infrastructure work in the city is progressing quickly. "I am not sure which part of Bengaluru they have seen. As I have said, the work is in progress. We are growing at a rapid pace, and whatever is necessary for the infrastructure improvement, we are doing it," Kharge told the news agency.

Similarly, Patil also hit out at the businesswoman. He said that the development work is currently in progress, and during this time, it is not the right thing to tweet about it.

"Kiran Mazumdar is a big asset to our state, our country. She has created a name for Bengaluru with Biocon. Bengaluru has also given back to her. It is mutual. Once there were potholes, and heavy rainfalls. Now it's been attended. Thousands of crores have been given, and the work is going on... When the work is going on, you tweeting it again is not in good taste," Patil said.

Earlier, Shivakumar had blamed the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state for potholes.

In September this year, the Karnataka government launched a 90-day action plan, Mission ‘Free Traffic-2026’, with the aim to repair roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion. The plan also reportedly includes creating public awareness campaigns and engagement of the private sector to maintain roads.