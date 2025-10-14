'Caught, Dragged Into Forest & Threatened To Call More Men': West Bengal Gang-Rape Survivor's Statement Reveals Spine-Chilling Details

File Pic (Representative Image)

Durgapur: The medical student who was gang-raped near a private college in West Bengal's Durgapur has narrated the horror in harrowing detail while the 23-year-old is undergoing treatment, revealing how the attackers cornered and overpowered her in a nearby forest.

"We noticed that they were leaving their vehicle and coming towards us. We started running towards the forest. Then those three people came running after us, caught me, and dragged me from behind into the forest," India Today reported the survivor's statement to the doctor.

She narrated in detail how the men took her phone, forced her to call her male friend and when he come, the attckers pushed her further inside the forest.

"When he (friend) didn’t come, they forced me to lie down. When I screamed, they said if I make noise, they will call more men and they would do it too. So just let me do it,” she added.

The second-year medical student, originally from Odisha's Jaleswar, was gang-raped on Friday night outside the campus of her private medical college. She had gone out with a friend for dinner when the incident took place.

Police Action

So far, five men have been arrested in connection with the case. Police said the accused include a former college security guard, a hospital employee, a temporary worker at the local civic body, and an unemployed youth.

The case has triggered nationwide outrage and political uproar. The survivor’s father compared the situation in the state to “Aurangzeb’s rule”, expressing anguish over the state of women’s safety.

“With several dreams I had sent my daughter to Bengal so that she could become a doctor. I will take my daughter back to Odisha and the rule in Bengal is not good. I would urge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to give strict punishment to the culprits so that such a crime is not repeated,” said the victim’s father.