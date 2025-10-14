 'Caught, Dragged Into Forest & Threatened To Call More Men': West Bengal Gang-Rape Survivor's Statement Reveals Spine-Chilling Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Caught, Dragged Into Forest & Threatened To Call More Men': West Bengal Gang-Rape Survivor's Statement Reveals Spine-Chilling Details

'Caught, Dragged Into Forest & Threatened To Call More Men': West Bengal Gang-Rape Survivor's Statement Reveals Spine-Chilling Details

She narrated in detail how the men took her phone, forced her to call her male friend and when he come, the attckers pushed her further inside the forest.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
File Pic (Representative Image)

Durgapur: The medical student who was gang-raped near a private college in West Bengal's Durgapur has narrated the horror in harrowing detail while the 23-year-old is undergoing treatment, revealing how the attackers cornered and overpowered her in a nearby forest.

"We noticed that they were leaving their vehicle and coming towards us. We started running towards the forest. Then those three people came running after us, caught me, and dragged me from behind into the forest," India Today reported the survivor's statement to the doctor.

Read Also
West Bengal News: Durgapur Rape Victim’s Father To Take Back Her Daughter To Odisha - VIDEO
article-image

She narrated in detail how the men took her phone, forced her to call her male friend and when he come, the attckers pushed her further inside the forest.

 "When he (friend) didn’t come, they forced me to lie down. When I screamed, they said if I make noise, they will call more men and they would do it too. So just let me do it,” she added.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: RJD President Lalu Prasad Distributes Tickets To Party Candidates, Tejashwi Takes Them Back
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: RJD President Lalu Prasad Distributes Tickets To Party Candidates, Tejashwi Takes Them Back
Vasai–Virar: Taxi, Auto Drivers Directed To Run On Meter Based Fare; Deadline Set For November 15
Vasai–Virar: Taxi, Auto Drivers Directed To Run On Meter Based Fare; Deadline Set For November 15
IIM Lucknow Concludes Summer Placements 2025 With Rs 3.95 Lakh Highest Stipend And 580+ Offers
IIM Lucknow Concludes Summer Placements 2025 With Rs 3.95 Lakh Highest Stipend And 580+ Offers
Google Partners With Adani Group, Airtel For India's Largest AI Data Center In Visakhapatnam
Google Partners With Adani Group, Airtel For India's Largest AI Data Center In Visakhapatnam

The second-year medical student, originally from Odisha's Jaleswar, was gang-raped on Friday night outside the campus of her private medical college. She had gone out with a friend for dinner when the incident took place.

Police Action

So far, five men have been arrested in connection with the case. Police said the accused include a former college security guard, a hospital employee, a temporary worker at the local civic body, and an unemployed youth.

The case has triggered nationwide outrage and political uproar. The survivor’s father compared the situation in the state to “Aurangzeb’s rule”, expressing anguish over the state of women’s safety.

“With several dreams I had sent my daughter to Bengal so that she could become a doctor. I will take my daughter back to Odisha and the rule in Bengal is not good. I would urge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to give strict punishment to the culprits so that such a crime is not repeated,” said the victim’s father.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: RJD President Lalu Prasad Distributes Tickets To Party Candidates,...

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: RJD President Lalu Prasad Distributes Tickets To Party Candidates,...

Mother-Son Duo Locked Up For 15 Months By 'Congress Leader' Over Property Dispute In Jharkhand's...

Mother-Son Duo Locked Up For 15 Months By 'Congress Leader' Over Property Dispute In Jharkhand's...

BIG Twist In Haryana IPS Officer Suicide Case! Another Cop Dies By Suicide, Blames IPS Y Puran Kumar...

BIG Twist In Haryana IPS Officer Suicide Case! Another Cop Dies By Suicide, Blames IPS Y Puran Kumar...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases 1st List Of 71 Candidates; Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases 1st List Of 71 Candidates; Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar...

'Caught, Dragged Into Forest & Threatened To Call More Men': West Bengal Gang-Rape Survivor's...

'Caught, Dragged Into Forest & Threatened To Call More Men': West Bengal Gang-Rape Survivor's...