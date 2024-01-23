 Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs DGP To Register Case Against Rahul Gandhi For Provoking Crowd To Break Barricades
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he has instructed DGP GP Singh to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd to break barricades.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 02:13 PM IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs DGP To Register Case Against Rahul Gandhi For Provoking Crowd To Break Barricades | Twitter

Guwahati, January 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he has instructed DGP GP Singh to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd to break barricades.

"I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd," the chief minister posted on 'X' in response to a post of Youth Congress president Srinivas BV.

Sarma said the footage posted by Srinivas will be used as evidence

Sarma said the footage posted by Srinivas on his handles will be used as evidence. ''These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such 'naxalite tactics' are completely alien to our culture," the chief minister said. ''Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now'', Sarma added.

