Assam: Clash Erupts Between Congress Workers & Police During Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra In Guwahati; Video Surfaces

Guwahati: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra re-entered Assam on Tuesday after Meghalaya. Rahul Gandhi's yatra has been facing criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in the Northeastern state. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had given permission to Rahul Gandhi to proceed with his yatra in Assam on condition that the yatra will not enter the city and will pass from the National Highway (NH-27).

Clashes erupted between the police forces and the Congress supporters

There are reports that clashes erupted between the police forces and the Congress supporters present in the yatra. Rahul Gandhi alleged that he was not allowed to interact with the students in Guwahati and that police asked his yatra to move from the place where Rahul Gandhi was interacting with the public. He was addressing the crowd while standing on the roof of the bus.

'I wanted to come to your university and talk to you'

While addressing the crowd, Rahul Gandhi said, "I wanted to come to your university and talk to you, understand what you are facing and try and see in my own little way if I could have helped you. The Home Ministry of India called up the CM of Assam and the CM's office called up the leadership of your university and said that Rahul Gandhi must not be allowed to speak to the students of this university."

"This is not only happening in Assam but in every single university"

He further said, "It is not important if Rahul Gandhi comes or does not come. What is important is that you are allowed to listen to anybody you want to listen to. This is not only happening in Assam but in every single university, college or school in India."

Himanta Biswa Sarma had challenged Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had challenged Rahul Gandhi to take his yatra in Guwahati. He said, "If Congress goes with Nyay Yatra, they will be arrested before crossing the borders for Siliguri." However, Himanta said that the Rahul Gandhi's yatra will enter Guwahati on a working day, and to avoid any unwanted inconvenience to the people and also to avoid traffic jam, the permission was not granted to Rahul Gandhi to enter Guwahati. Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra is being repeatedly attacked in Assam.

Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to enter the Shankar Dev Mandir

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to enter the Shankar Dev Mandir for reasons unknown. He was stopped by the police from entering the temple and was asked to visit the temple after 3 PM in the afternoon. Rahul Gandhi staged protest outside the temple and recited Mahatma Gandhi's Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram Bhajan.