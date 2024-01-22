'Aaj Sirf Ek Vyakti Mandir Mein Ja Sakta Hai...': Rahul Gandhi's Veiled Dig At PM Modi After Being Denied To Visit Assam's Batadrava Than |

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, currently in Assam for his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' alleged that he faced restrictions in visiting Batadrava Than, the birthplace of social reformer Srimanta Sankardeva. Gandhi expressed discontent, stating that entry to Batadrava Than was permitted only after 3 pm, raising concerns about limitations on visiting religious sites.

On being allowed to enter Batadrava Than in Assam only after 3 pm, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said "Aaj sirf ek vyakti mandir mein ja sakta hain..."

#WATCH | On being allowed to enter Batadrava Than in Assam only after 3 pm, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says "Aaj sirf ek vyakti mandir mein ja sakta hain..." pic.twitter.com/9pz1d6iiuv — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Veiled Dig At PM Modi

Taking a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi questioned whether the Prime Minister would now decide who can visit temples, drawing parallels with his scheduled visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Congress leader has reportedly staged a dharna outside the Assam temple as a protest over refusal to enter the premises. This comes a day after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma warned Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders not to visit the place prior 3pm. He also stated that legal action will be taken against them if they try to enter forcefully.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shed light on the situation, revealing that efforts to visit Batadrava Than began on January 11. Two Congress MLAs had engaged with the management, indicating their intent to visit on January 22 at 7 am, he said.

"We were told that we would be welcome. But yesterday, we were suddenly told that we can't come there until 3 pm," stated Ramesh, attributing the delay to pressure from the state government.

Ramesh highlighted the logistical challenges of visiting after 3 pm, emphasizing the increased distance to be covered, making it difficult for the Congress delegation.

About Ram Temple Consecration Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to oversee the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple today. The ceremony, beginning at 12:20 pm, is expected to conclude by 1 pm, paving the way for the public opening of the Ram Temple the next day.

The Ayodhya ceremony anticipates the presence of 7,000 individuals, including seers and dignitaries. Security measures, including advanced technologies and a comprehensive security plan, have been implemented, ensuring a controlled and secure environment.

Prominent figures such as Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, business magnates Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and sports icon Sachin Tendulkar are expected to grace the Ayodhya event as state guests.