Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Here’s What Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal & Other Opposition Leaders Doing On Big Day

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Here's What Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee & Other Oppposition Leaders Doing On Big Day

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be held today and the devotees in the entire are celebrating the big day like 'Diwali'. The entire nation is celebrating the event while the opposition party leaders have refrained from attending the ceremony, claiming that it is a BJP-RSS event and not any religious ceremony.

Congress party leaders have decided to not visit Ayodhya

Congress party leaders have decided to not visit Ayodhya on January 22 claiming that the temple is not complete yet and BJP is inaugurating the incomplete temple aiming at the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

VHP has invited many leaders

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has invited many leaders and other dignitaries from across the country for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. They have also sent invites to various opposition leaders, which they have declined and stated that they will not attend the event. The opposition parties, mainly I.N.D.I.A have refused to attend the BJP-RSS event.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, here's what the opposition leaders will be doing on the big day.

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi is busy with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which is currently in Northeastern state of Assam. Rahul Gandhi will be in Golchea, Baghara, Morigaon as per the schedule of the yatra today. Rahul Gandhi's Yatra kickstarted from Thoubal district near Imphal on Sunday (January 14) and has currently reached Assam. Rahul Gandhi is facing criticism from the BJP supporters who gather in huge numbers and show saffron flags to Rahul Gandhi's Yatra.

Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also not take part in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. However, Mamata Banerjee will visit Kolkata and hold prayers at the Maa Kali Temple on the big day. Mamata Banerjee will later lead an 'all faith' rally in the state capital.

Sharad Pawar

NCP stalwart Sharad Pawar has also turned down the invite and stated that he will visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya once the construction of the temple is completed.

Uddhav Thackeray

Shic Sena (UBT) faction chief Uddhav Thackeray had received the invite for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which he turned down. His party leaders claimed that Uddhav Thackeray received the invite through speed post. However, Uddhav will not visit Ayodhya on January 22, and has announced that he will organise a 'Maha Aarti' at Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik.

Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also said that he will not visit Ayodhya on January 22 until the construction of the temple is completed. Arvin Kejriwal has announced that he will celebrate the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya by holding sessions of 'Sunderkand' recitations in various locations of the national capital.

Nitish Kumar

JDU chief and Bihar Chief Minsiter Nitish Kumar will also refrain from attending the grand event in Ayodhya on January 22. There are reports that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will attend a three-day event marking the birth centennial of socialist icon Karpoori Thakur. The event will kick start from January 22 and will end on January 24.

Sitaram Yechuri

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechuri has also declined the invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The CPI (M) leader has refused to attend the grand event in Ayodhya claiming that it is a BJP-RSS event.