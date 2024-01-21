Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran-Pratishtha Ceremony: Top Politicians To Skip Consecration Event

By: Aditi Thakur | January 21, 2024
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has invited many political, business, entertainment, religious, sporting, and cultural world personalities to attend the grand Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.
Opposition parties, mainly part of I.N.D.I.A., have turned down an invitation, calling it a BJP-RSS event.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Rahul Gandhi would not attend the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.
Nationalist Congress Party member Sharad Pawar has turned down the invite and said he will visit once the Ram temple's construction is completed.
Chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Uddhav Thackeray, has announced that his party will hold a 'Maha Aarti' at the Kalaram temple in Nashik, Maharashtra.
Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be in Kolkata and pray at the Maa Kali temple before leading an 'all faith' rally.
Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal will hold 'Sunderkand' (a segment of the Ramayana) recitations in various locations in Delhi to mark the Ram temple's consecration event.
Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar will attend a three-day event marking the birth centennial of socialist icon Karpoori Thakur from January 22 to 24.
National Conference head Farooq Abdullah and Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury declined invitations, naming it a BJP-RSS event.
PM Modi will perform rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla's idol in the temple's sanctum sanctorum.
