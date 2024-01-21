Ram Mandir Inauguration: Temples Visited By PM Modi In January 2024 Before Prana Pratishtha

By: Swarna Srikanth | January 21, 2024
Ahead of the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited several temples across India to seek the blessings of the Almighty.
On January 21, a day before the Prana Pratishtha ceremony, PM Modi was at Dhanushkodi offering prayers and performing puja at the Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple there.
To the unversed, Dhanushkodi holds its significance for being the place where Lord Ram vowed to defeat Ravana and stepped towards Lanka.
One of his recent visits included Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu where he took darshan, listened to the Kamba Ramayana recital local artists, and also took the blessings of the temple elephant.
"I feel blessed to have been blessed by the God whom Prabhu Sri Ram also worshipped," he tweeted while reflecting on his visit to the holy temple.
Earlier, he was at the Guruvayoor temple in Kerala where he worshipped Guruvayoorappan - a form of Lord Krishna - while attending the wedding of actor-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter.
"The divine energy of this temple is immeasurable," he said while noting that he prayed that all Indians continue to be happy and prosperous.
His visit to Kerala also extended to worshipping the Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami at Thrissur and hearing verses of the Shri Adhyathma Ramayana and other Bhajans in Malayalam.
His spiritual tour extended to another south Indian state. He paid obeisances to Sri Veerabhadra Swamy (a form of Lord Shiva) at the popular Lepakshi temple located in Andhra Pradesh.
At this divine place, he offered special aarti to the Lord, witnessed a puppet show paying tribute to Lord Ram.
It was still January when he visited Maharashtra to pray at the Sri Kalaram Temple in Nashik and participate in the Puja at Ramkund.
During his visit here, he heard the verses of Bhavartha Ramayana written in Marathi language by Sant Eknath.
PM Modi would later this month participate in the historic inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, including the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The grand celebration is scheduled on January 22.
Thanks For Reading!