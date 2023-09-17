Happy Birthday Modi Ji: 20 Images Of PM Narendra Modi That Reflect On His Spiritual Side

By: Swarna Srikanth | September 17, 2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 73rd birthday today (September 17). On this day, take a look at his spiritual side and his visits to religious sites seeking the blessings of the Almighty.
PM Modi took darshan of Mahaleshwar Jyotirling last year during the inauguration of the 'Mahakal Lok' phase.
PM Modi has also visited Kedarnath, the abode of Lord Shiva which is on a high terrain in Uttarakhand and offered his prayers to Bholenath.
He has also paid his respects at the Badrinath Dham, one of the special temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu.
Jai Durge Ma! The prime minister ensures to mark Navratri celebrations every year with sincere devotion. Along with sharing pictures of him enjoying the festival vibe, he also extends greetings to others via social media.
During his Bangladesh tour in 2021, he offered sought the blessings of Ma Kali at the Jeshoreshwari Temple there.
At Yangon in Myanmar, he performed Aarti to Devi at the Kalibari Mandir, a temple dedicated to the fearsome reincarnation of Goddess Kali.
Earlier, he was seen taking darshan of the goddess and the popular Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.
Govinda Govinda! the divine hills of Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh where these chants echo were visited by PM Modi as she prayed to Lord Venkateshwara along with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
In his spiritual visits made in South India, he also took to the auspicious Guruvayoorappan temple in Kerala's Guruvayur. He was seen performing the Tulabaar ritual there.
On the occasion of Mahashivratri 2017, he unveiled the 112-feet-long Adiyogi at a grand celebration event held by the Sadguru-led Isha Foundation.
At the inauguration of Jagadguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Shila Mandir in Dehu, Pune, PM Narendra Modi was seen dressing up as the Sant Tukaram. During his speech on the occasion, he said, "The Spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' holds inspiration from our great saint traditions."
During his visit to Maharashtra in 2018, he felt "extremely blessed" after praying at the Saibaba Samadhi in Shirdi. He was accompanied by then-CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Remembering Sant Kabir and offering tribute to him, the prime minister offered a 'Chadar' at the Sant Kabir Mazar and stated of being inspired by his teachings.
He has also visited Sis Ganj Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi which holds its mark in the history of India. To the unversed, the holy shrine dates back to its establishment in 1783 and is associated with the ninth Sikh Guru - Guru Tegh Bahadur who was beheaded in 1675.
The Saifee Mosque in Indore which is visited by hundreds and thousands of people over the year was visited by PM Modi in 2018.
Apart from visiting religious shrines, he also participated in the Sindhu Puja praying for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the nation.
To mark Easter in 2023, PM Modi visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in the national capital and offered prayers there.
In 2015, he visited Bodh Gaya and offered prayers to Lord Buddha at the sacred place where he attained spiritual enlightenment. While talking to the media during his visit, he said, "I revere Buddha as a reformer of not only Hinduism but also the world, who has given all of us a new world view and vision..."
In 2016, he met Jain Monk Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj and sought his blessings in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
He has performed the sacred Ganga Aarti along with Home Minister and party leader Amit Shah.
