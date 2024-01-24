VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Greets People While Sitting On Roof Of His Car During Nyay Yatra In Assam's Barpeta; Attacks CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Rahul Gandhi Greets People While Sitting On Roof Of His Car During Nyay Yatra In Assam's Barpeta | Twitter

Barpeta: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam's Barpeta. A huge crowd was seen in the yatra and Rahul Gandhi was seen sitting on the roof of his car during the yatra. Rahul Gandhi was seen greeting his followers while sitting on the roof of the car. He was surrounded by his security guards and was meeting and shaking hands with his supporters during the rally.

Rahul Gandhi is seen in the video surrounded by a huge crowd

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meeting the people who have come to attend his Nyay yatra by sitting on the rooftop of the car is doing rounds on social media. Rahul Gandhi is seen in the video surrounded by a huge crowd and he is seen meeting them with enthusiasm.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Congress shared the video

Congress shared the video on its official social media account and said, "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra DAY 11. With new energy and high spirits, 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is moving towards its destination. This public support is our strength, which is giving us the strength to fight every injustice. We will write a story of victory of justice against injustice which will be remembered for centuries. Will keep fighting against injustice. Continue on the path of justice. The right to justice, until it is received."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yatra kick-started in the morning from Barpeta

Rahul Gandhi's Nyay yatra, after the night halt, kick-started in the morning from Barpeta. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rahul Gandhi are having a face off during the rally. The peaceful rally turned violent yesterday as Congress workers broke the police barricade as they were not allowed to interact and meet Rahul Gandhi. He was addressing the people from the rooftop of the bus in which he was conducting the yatra.

Rahul Gandhi attacked Himanta Biswa Sarma

Rahul Gandhi attacked Himanta Biswa Sarma during his address with the peopele during the rally. Rahul Gandhi called Himanta as the most corrupt Chief Minister in the country. He also blamed Himanta Biswa Sarma of buying a land in Kaziranga National Park and also said that the pan that people will eat will also belong to the CM in the future.

'Assam CM is fooling the people'

He also said that the CM is fooling the people and taking their money. Rahul Gandhi alkso claimed that Himanta Biswa Sarma cannot speak a word against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and that Amit Shah controls the CM.

The video of Rahul Gandhi criticising Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is also doing rounds on social media. Rahul Gandhi went all guns blazing at the CM during the address with the people in the yatra.

Rahul Gandhi was also stopped from entering Guwahati

Rahul Gandhi was also stopped from entering Guwahati during his yatra. Himanta Biswa Sarma had challenged the Congress leader to enter Guwahati. A case has also been filed against Rahul Gandhi in Assam for provocating the people to remove police barriers during the yatra. Videos of Congress workers clashing with police made rounds on social media.

Read Also Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs DGP To Register Case Against Rahul Gandhi For Provoking Crowd...

Shri @RahulGandhi and the #BharatJodoNyayYatra has faced serious security issues in Assam in the last few days.



My letter to Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah underlining the same. pic.twitter.com/FHLG5pg5Bz — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 24, 2024

Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah

After the chaos that the yatra went through, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah claiming that the security of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been compromised during the yatra in Assam. He claimed that the police allowed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters to come close to his yatra and also breach Rahul Gandhi's security cordon.