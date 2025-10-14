Mother-Son Duo Locked Up For 15 Months By 'Congress Leader' Over Property Dispute In Jharkhand's Bokaro

Chhattisgarh: In a shocking case of greed and cruelty, a mother and son were held captive for 15 months in a quarter in Bokaro's Sector-6D over a property dispute. The victims were confined in house number 2517, where they were allegedly coerced to sign over property documents.

Following information about the incident, Sector-6 police station in-charge arrived at the quarter with a team, broke open the lock, and rescued the mother and son. According to Station In-charge Sangita, both victims were found living in extremely poor conditions and had been deprived of adequate food and water. They had been lured to the location under false pretences and were then pressured to sign documents. When they refused, the accused, along with his associates, imprisoned them.

The victim's son, Santosh Singh, revealed the harrowing ordeal, stating that whenever they needed medicine or other essentials, they would request help from passers-by, lowering a bag on a rope to collect items. He identified Ashok Singh as the person who had confined them, describing him as someone who claimed to be a Congress leader.

Santosh explained that his family has an ongoing legal dispute, and advocate Nitish Tandon had arranged for Ashok Singh to meet his mother regarding the case. Ashok Singh had provided some money related to the case but, in return, wanted to seize their property in Chas. He had already obtained a power of attorney for the property and had kept them confined since 23 July 2024.

It has emerged that Ashok Singh, a resident of house number 169 in Sector-3, already faces charges at Chirachas police station. A woman from the area has filed an FIR against him, alleging harassment, abuse when she refused his advances, and threats to circulate obscene videos. Chirachas police have registered case number 101/2025 in this matter. Following a raid, police arrested the accused, and after completing paperwork and medical examination, he was sent to judicial custody at Chas jail.

Sector-6 police are now preparing to register an FIR against Ashok Singh in the kidnapping case as well. The process of recording statements from the victim mother and son is underway.

Congress district president Jawahar Lal Mahtha has clarified that Ashok Singh of Sector-3 is neither a Congress leader nor a party worker and has no association with the Congress party. While he may claim to be a Congress leader, his name does not appear anywhere in the party's official list.