Raipur: Congress Is Using Chhattisgarh As Its 'Personal ATM', Says Modi

Congress party is continuously using Chhattisgarh as an ATM, to fund its activities it pushed every department into corruption. Every department of the state government is now engaged in corruption, Prime Minister Modi alleged, while addressing a mammoth public meeting in the science college ground Raipur after laying the foundation stones of eight projects worth around ₹7,600 crore on Friday.

Congress is a corrupt party: Modi

Attacking the Congress party, the PM branded Congress as a ‘corruption’ of the party. The main objective of the Congress party is to extort money by doing corruption. He termed Chhattisgarh government model as a ‘model of misrule’.

If the Congress is a guarantee for corruption, Modi is a guarantee for acting against the corrupt with firm determination, the PM Modi said.

PM Modi did not leave any stone unturned while castigating the Congress and positioning it as a major hurdle in the path of states’ and its people's robust development.

“A big ‘panja’ (hand) has stood like a wall in front of the development of Chhattisgarh. This is the ‘panja’ of Congress, which is snatching your rights from you and continuously looting and ruining Chhattisgarh, he alleged.

The PM reiterated that as his stand on corruption is apparent, “These people keep on following me, threatening to dig my grave, continuously hatching conspiracies against me. But they do not know, Modi cannot be scared."

He further said Congress hides stains of corruption, and misgovernance, with false guarantees. But people of Chhattisgarh needed to be careful not to get trapped in such false guarantees. It is only the BJP which delivers when it promises to fulfill.

BJP is aware of the problems of tribals, so it has created tribal dominated states like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, the PM said. But unfortunately, tribals have become victims, their rights have been infringed, they share their opportunities of bright future snatched away in the Congress government rule.

Our government at centre sanctioned construction of 12 lakh houses for the poor but this Congress government stopped construction, he alleged.

9 years of achievement of Modi rule

He also mentioned the achievement of nine years of his government and said, in the last 9 years, the BJP government at the Center has increased MSP on paddy and given more than ₹1 lakh crore to the paddy farmers of Chhattisgarh. Centre used to purchase 80% of the rice from the procured paddy and this year additional ₹22 crore has been given to paddy farmers here. It is the BJP which understands the hard work of the farmers and is working for them, while the Congress is only cheating and lying to the farmers, the PM said.

Nine years ago, more than 30 percent of Chhattisgarh's villages did not have mobile connectivity, now it has reduced to 6 percent. Naxal affected districts from 126 reduced to 70.

After the Mines and Mineral Act was changed Chhattisgarh received more funds to carry out development including increase in DMF money. In 2014, the state had received ₹1,300 crores, but by 20-21, royalty increased to ₹2,800 crores. More than 1.60 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened in the state, in these accounts more than ₹6000 crore are deposited. The Union government has allotted more than ₹40,000 crore for the self-employment of the youth. 75 lakh people will get complete health insurance cover under Ayushman Bharat scheme, the PM said.

PM Modi also announced the construction of Raipur-Dhanbad, Raipur-Vishakhapatnam corridor and said, it will write a new story of development in the state.

The Central government sanctioned National Highway projects of 3,500 km length in Chhattisgarh, of which projects of 3,000 km length have been completed, he said.

PM Modi dedicated a four-lane 33-km-long Raipur-Kodebod section of the National Highway 30, 53-km-long four-lane Bilaspur-Pathrapali stretch of NH-130. He also virtually laid the foundation stone for construction of three sections (Jhanki-Sargi (43 km), Sargi –Basanwahi (57 km) and Basanwahi-Marangpuri (25 km)) as a part of the six-lane Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor NH-130 CD.

Baghel's reaction to Modi speech

After PM Modi fired his cannon over Congress government and blamed Congress for each misrule and cases of corruption in the state, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also countered the allegations in strong words and said, the PM lied about Congress government because he was misled by the state BJP leaders.

State BJP leaders continuously deceived the farmers that paddy is procured with the money from the Centre and the Prime Minister who is aware of the truth also also lied. This is the biggest lie in the name of farmers that the Centre takes care of 80% of the state’s paddy procurement, Baghel said.

The CM also questioned PM Modi that if he thinks of farmer interest and their welfare then why the farmers of his Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh are forced to sell paddy at ₹1,000-1200 per quintal. We have waived off the loans of the farmers within 10 days of voted to power. Being a Prime Minister spreading such false information is not good, he further said.

