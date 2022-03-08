Mumbai: Sanjay Raut slams ED, calls agency officials as ATM machine for BJP

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday slammed the Enforcement Directorate and claimed that some ED officers have become ATMs of the BJP in Maharashtra.

He also added that the ED has been running a big racket in Mumbai and he has filed FIR against 4 of its officials in Mumbai.

"Mumbai police will begin the investigation of criminal syndicate and extortion racket by a nexus of ED officials. Mark my words, some of these ED officers will go to jail too," Raut added.

He also asked why're central agencies targetting a selected few from states like West Bengal and Maharashtra.

"Don't they get anybody else from other states, it's a tactic to pressurise and destabilise MVA govt," he alleged.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 04:52 PM IST