Mumbai Police probing extortion charges against 4 ED officers, says Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Alleging that Enforcement Directorate officers were acting as an "ATM" for the BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the Mumbai Police were probing extortion charges against four officers of the central agency and some of them will go to jail.

Addressing a news conference here, Raut said whenever there has been an Enforcement Directorate raid on any company, it has transferred money to firms belonging to one Jitendra Navlani.

"The ED and some of its officials have become an ATM (automated teller machine) for the BJP," Raut said, maintaining he has shared details of the same with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"The Mumbai Police were probing extortion and corruption charges against four ED officials. The Mumbai Police are capable of that. And mark my words....some ED officials will go to jail," the Rajya Sabha MP claimed.

Raut, however, did not reveal the names or designations of these ED officials.

His remarks came on a day when some Shiv Sena office-bearers, including a leader considered close to Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, were raided by the Income Tax Department.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 06:17 PM IST