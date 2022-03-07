Mumbai: 25000 faces of history sheeters at databank of Western Railway improves women's safety

There are some 25000 faces of history sheeters which is part of the databank maintained by Western Railway's police force fortifying women's safety. One such thief was caught on March 6, within three days of committing crime of chain snatching at Goregaon station.

The RPF caught him after going through the CCTVs through their surveillance. On March 2, a case of chain snatching occurred at Goregaon station, wherein gold chain of a lady passenger was snatched. A special team was formed by RPF Malad, consisting of ASI Jitendra Sharma and Constable Rajendra Prasad, to detect the case.



"The team made subtle observation of CCTV footages of various stations between Bandra and Virar stations. Continuous surveillance was done and the black spots and probable movement pattern of the suspects were analyzed in the area. Through close monitoring of the footage, two suspected persons were identified," said Sumit Thakur, Chief PRO, Western Railway.



The above team set into action and apprehended one of the suspects from Goregaon station on March 6. Sources said that they showed the CCTVs footage to the complainant at the time of this theft. After possible identification of anyone suspicious, the railway police starts probing around it.



"These CCTVs can detect any criminal who's face matches upto 80 percent. Even though if someone is wearing a mask, they can be identified through its facial recognition software and artificial intelligence," said a senior railway official.



The culprits disclosed their names as Omkar Kadamb and admitted committing the offence of chain snatching alongwith his other accomplice, Vishal Yadav. Upon further investigation, the identity of the person who bought the stolen chain was also revealed as Ganesh Singh.



"We have installed a large network of 2729 CCTVs between Churchgate and Virar. We have also fed information of over 25000 history sheeters in our databank who gets detected in our CCTVs at railway stations. We have installed CCTVs inside 139 coaches as well for safety," added the WR official.



This person was also apprehended from Goregaon and he admitted to purchase gold chain for Rs 9000. Both the accused were handed over to GRP Borivali for further inquiry and legal action and case has been registered.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 10:47 PM IST