BJP More Corrupt Than Congress: AAP leader

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA in Punjab and state co-in-charge of the party Manjinder Singh Lalpura here on Sunday lashed out at Congress and the BJP government. AAP will form the government and the public will reveal that Congress is corrupt while the BJP is highly corrupt.

At a press conference Lalpura said that nature has exposed corruption of Shri Mahakal Lok in which the idols of our seven sages were broken when the wind speed was only 12 km per hour. These idols made of fibre reinforcement plastic flew away like paper. Crores of rupees were rigged in this, stone idols could have been made cheaper than the amount with which these idols were made. But this is being suppressed by plastering. Today, devotees are deprived of darshan of Mahakal Baba. When there was no BJP government, common devotees used to visit Baba Mahakal easily, there was no fee for this. Today only rich people can see Baba. Crores of rupees come to Mahakal temple every month, but till now there is no fixed arrangement for darshan. Every time new experiments are done.

The AAP MLA charged that crores of rupees were digested by BJP government for the purification of ‘Mokshadayini’ Kshipra River, but it is still polluted and not fit for drinking. Rupees 90 crore are supposed to come for Kshipra purification and crores of rupees will be siphoned off. BJP government is corrupt and public is watching them. They will get a lesson in the coming elections. People will never forgive this government, he said. The government will now involve themselves in a new corruption to benefit builders to make the land of Simhastha fair area residential.

