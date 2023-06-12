Madhya Pradesh: DKS Offers Prayers At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, popularly known as DKS offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple here on Sunday. He along with his son also participated in the ‘Bhasma Aarti’ (offering with ashes), a famous ritual, performed during the ‘Brahma Muhurta’ between 4 am and 5.30 am.

‘I have come to seek blessings of Mahakaleshwar. Mahakaleshwar has given us a government to serve the people of Karnataka. I came here before elections as well. Today we are launching a great programme, free buses for all women of Karnataka. We are going to implement all our five promises,’ Shivakumar said after performing Bhasma Aarti.

DKS was also seen chanting prayer with Rudraksha rosary in the ‘Nandi Hall’ of the temple during Bhasma Aarti. After Bhasma Aarti, Shivakumar went to the sanctum-sanctorum and performed ‘Jalabhishek’ of Baba Mahakal. Congress MLAs Mahesh Parmar and Jeetu Patwari were also present on the occasion.

Shivakumar arrived in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday afternoon as part of his two-day visit to the state. His visit to the shrine is being seen as a thanksgiving trip after Congress got a thumping majority in the recent Karnataka assembly elections.

He told media persons here that Hindutva, temple and God are not the personal property of BJP and they belong to everybody. He said like Karnataka, people of Madhya Pradesh are also in trouble owing to corruption. He claimed the so-called double engine government would also be changed in MP and Congress would form the next government.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Leopards Kill 11 Goats In Mhow