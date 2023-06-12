Madhya Pradesh: Leopards Kill 11 Goats In Mhow

Representative image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Goats were hunted by leopards in Ganglia Khedi village of Mhow forest area on Saturday night, in which eleven were killed. Forest officials reached the spot after getting information about the incident. Veterinary doctors were also called. The goats were cremated after PM by Dr Rakesh Sisodia and team. There is panic among villagers due to the incident, while the forest department asked the villagers to be on alert. In the past also, leopards hunted cows and other animals.

Mhow forest range officer (FRO) Vaibhav Upadhyay assured villagers of quick action for whatever compensation they should get from the government. Along with this, cameras have been installed by the forest department team on the spot and in surrounding areas to track the movement of leopards.

