 Madhya Pradesh: Leopards Kill 11 Goats In Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Leopards Kill 11 Goats In Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Leopards Kill 11 Goats In Mhow

There is panic among villagers due to the incident, while the forest department asked the villagers to be on alert. In the past also, leopards hunted cows and other animals.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 07:58 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Goats were hunted by leopards in Ganglia Khedi village of Mhow forest area on Saturday night, in which eleven were killed. Forest officials reached the spot after getting information about the incident. Veterinary doctors were also called. The goats were cremated after PM by Dr Rakesh Sisodia and team. There is panic among villagers due to the incident, while the forest department asked the villagers to be on alert. In the past also, leopards hunted cows and other animals.

Mhow forest range officer (FRO) Vaibhav Upadhyay assured villagers of quick action for whatever compensation they should get from the government. Along with this, cameras have been installed by the forest department team on the spot and in surrounding areas to track the movement of leopards.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan inaugurates Parashuram Temple in Mhow
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: All India Rapid Chess Tourney In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: All India Rapid Chess Tourney In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Crucial Issues Discussed At Jaipur conclave

Madhya Pradesh: Crucial Issues Discussed At Jaipur conclave

BJP More Corrupt Than Congress: AAP leader

BJP More Corrupt Than Congress: AAP leader

ABDUCTION-CUM-MURDER OF 4-YR-OLD GIRL: ‘Sorcery By Accused Led To Victim’s Death’

ABDUCTION-CUM-MURDER OF 4-YR-OLD GIRL: ‘Sorcery By Accused Led To Victim’s Death’

Madhya Pradesh: DKS Offers Prayers At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: DKS Offers Prayers At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain