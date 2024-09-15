'Rahul Gandhi Is India's No 1 Terrorist': Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu Slams Congress Leader Over Remarks On Sikhs; Watch Video

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu hit out at Rahul Gandhi for Congress leader's comments on his recent US visit | X | ANI

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, in a controversial statement given on Sunday (September 15), called LoP Rahul Gandhi as "India's No.1 terrorist" and said that "Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian as most of his relatives and friends are abroad and he has spent most of his time outside the country." The Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan made the comments while speaking to reporters in Bhagalpur, Bihar.

The Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi for Congress leader's comments during his recent US visit. Bittu called Rahul "the biggest enemy of the country". Bittu, a longtime Congressman, had quit the party and joined BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections this year.

Bittu also took potshots at Rahul Gandhi saying that the Congress leader still had to visit houses of working class people and get clicked with them and asked why had Rahul still not learnt about the difficulties faced by "rickshaw wala, majdoors, mochis, carpenter and mechanics."

"You (Rahul) still don't know the pain of these people after all these years?" Bittu said in his comment on Rahul.

"Rahul is speaking the language of the other most wanted who ran away and his comment on Sikhs is getting support by people who are against India," Bittu added.

Congress Hits Back At Bittu

Congress leader Sandeep Dixit hit back at Bittu for the Union Minister's comments against Rahul.

"We can only pity such people. His political career in Congress was also a mess. He used to praise Rahul Gandhi to the skies when he was in Congress and now after resigning from Congress and joining BJP, he is showing his loyalty to the BJP party," said Sandeep Dixit in his comment.

Dixit said that in BJP, leaders have to show loyalty by speaking "lies" against Rahul Gandhi and added that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Jyotiraditya Scindia too spoke against Rahul after quitting Congress and joining BJP.

What Had Rahul Gandhi Said?

Speaking at an event on Monday during his US visit, Rahul Gandhi said, "The fight (in India) is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a turban...whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear a kada or go to the gurdwara. That's what the fight is about, and it's not just for Sikhs, but for all religions." Rahul's comments kicked up a row in India and BJP leaders hit out at Congress MP and LoP for his remarks.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar too criticised the Congress leader without naming him.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said in his X post, "I am pained and disturbed that some people in positions have no idea of Bharat, of our Constitution, of national interest. If we are true Bhartiyas, then we will never side with enemies of the nation. We will always stand spinally for our nation!"