'Fight In India Is About Whether A Sikh Will Be Allowed To Wear A Turban,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi In US

Herndon (Virginia): Stressing that fight is not about politics, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that fight is about whether he, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India and would be able to visit a Gurdwara.

About The Origin Of The Remark

While interacting with members of the Indian community in Virginia, Rahul Gandhi asked a person his name and then said that the fight is about whether he will be allowed to wear turban or kada in India.

#WATCH | US: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Washington Dulles International Airport.



He is scheduled to meet with students at Georgetown University, followed by a diaspora event in Virginia.

Congress MP said, "First of all, you have to understand what the fight is about. Fight is not about politics. It is superficial. What is your name? The fight is about whether...he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India. Or he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a kada in India. Or a Sikh is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That's what the fight is about and not just for him, for all religions."

Herndon, Virginia, USA: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "The fight (in India) is about whether a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India...whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear a kada in India or will be able to go to the Gurudwara...that's what…

"...I can see here in the crowd, people from Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala. I have been an Member of Parliament for Kerala. First, when you say, when don't understand, Kerala is simple word, Punjab is a simple word, but these are not simple words. This is your history, your language, your tradition. Your entire imagination is in these words," the Congress leader.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi On What Happened During The Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Addressing the diaspora event, he stated that the bank accounts of the Congress party were sealed three months prior to the Lok Sabha polls, leaving the party with no money for advertising and campaigning.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Some months ago, many of you run businesses, I can see ladies here, who run households, then you can imagine, certainly one day, if your finance department comes and says to you that listen all your bank accounts are sealed. So, you can imagine if you are running a business or household, and somebody comes and tells you listen all your bank accounts are sealed till further notice. You don't know what to do."

#WATCH | Herndon, Virginia, USA: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "What the RSS says is that certain states are inferior to other states. Certain languages are inferior to other languages, certain religions are inferior to other religions, and certain communities…

#WATCH | Herndon, Virginia, USA: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "...BJP don't understand that this country is of everyone...India is a union. In the Constitution, it is written clearly... India that is Bharat is a union state, histories, tradition music and…

"This is what happened to the Congress party. Three months before the election, our bank accounts were all sealed. Every single bank account of the Congress party was sealed. No money for advertising, no money for campaign, no money to transport our leaders. And I remember [Mallikarjun] Kharge ji, myself, one or two other senior people and the treasurer. Treasurer was worried on what he would do as bank accounts were sealed. So, we were discussing what do we do we have an election. So, many things to do, campaign etc, etc, bank accounts were closed," he added.

Congress Leader Recounts Elections Fought By Him

Congress MP recounted that he had fought multiple elections--2004, 2009, assembly elections. However, he noted that the bank accounts were sealed for the first time.

"I fought multiple elections-2004, 2009, assembly elections. First time in my life, new thing, all the bank accounts were sealed. So, he just looked and he said have no money. And then I looked at him, I said, dekhi jayegi, dekhte hain kya hota hai (we will see whatever happens). And that was the spirit we fought the election with," he said.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Continues His Tirade Against The BJP

Further, he continued his tirade against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that the "fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" among people had vanished after Lok Sabha elections 2024 results were declared.

"Something has changed after the elections. PM Modi tried to create an environment of fear. Various agencies, media, income tax department tried to spread fear, even among small and medium-sized businesses. But, nothing worked. The fear vanished in one second. The spread of fear took years and consumed a lot of money, but it vanished. You can see it in parliament right upfront... And I can tell you that the idea of PM Modi, 56 inch chest, direct connection with God. That's all gone. It's history now. He, his partners in government and India, the three or four senior ministers in his government realise it." he said.