 'Bold & Pioneering': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi's Remark On Sikhs In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Bold & Pioneering': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi's Remark On Sikhs In India

'Bold & Pioneering': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi's Remark On Sikhs In India

Rahul Gandhi had stated that the "fight in India is whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear turban and kada or go to a gurdwara" in India in future. Although, the statement was slammed by the Sangh Parivar with the Sikh wing of the BJP staging demonstrations against the Congress leader in New Delhi.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Left To Right: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun | File/PTI

The Congress party huge embarrassment on Wednesday with designated Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun endorsing Rahul Gandhi's observations on the Sikhs made at an event in Washington DC. Pannun heads the organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) which openly talks of carving out vast parts of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh and forming Khalistan. Incidentally, it never includes East Punjab, which is in Pakistan, in Khalistan's geography.  

Gandhi had stated that the "fight in India is whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear turban and kada or go to a gurdwara" in India in future. The statement was slammed by the Sangh Parivar with the Sikh wing of the BJP staging demonstrations against the Congress leader in New Delhi.

Read Also
'Nothing Wrong In Seeking Religious Freedom,' Says Congress's Pawan Khera While Defending Rahul...
article-image

But, the real embarrassment came with Pannun supporting the Leader of Opposition's remarks. Pannun said "Rahul's statement on the `existential threat to Sikhs in India' is not only bold and pioneering but is also firmly grounded in the factual history of what Sikhs have been facing under successive regimes in India since 1947 and also corroborates the SFJ's stance on the justification for Punjab Independence Referendum  to establish Sikh homeland, Khalistan." 

A Sikh leader of the BJP stated on condition of anonymity: ``It was the Congress regime which sponsored the systematic massacre of Sikhs in Delhi in 1984 and sent army tanks into the Golden Temple. In contrast the BJP government under Modi has been doing everything possible to uphold the dignity of Sikhs. The fact that Pannun endorsed Rahul Gandhi's statement reveals the highly divisive nature of the Congress leader's agenda."

FPJ Shorts
Kannada Actor Varun Aradya Accused Of Blackmailing Ex-Girlfriend Varsha Kaveri Using 'Private Photos & Videos', FIR Lodged
Kannada Actor Varun Aradya Accused Of Blackmailing Ex-Girlfriend Varsha Kaveri Using 'Private Photos & Videos', FIR Lodged
Uttar Pradesh: Family Of 3 Killed By Train While Filming Reel Near Railway Tracks In Lakhimpur Kheri
Uttar Pradesh: Family Of 3 Killed By Train While Filming Reel Near Railway Tracks In Lakhimpur Kheri
Chandigarh: Hand Grenade Allegedly Thrown At A House In Sector 10; Shocking Video Surfaces
Chandigarh: Hand Grenade Allegedly Thrown At A House In Sector 10; Shocking Video Surfaces
US Presidential Debate 2024: Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Clash In High-Stakes Showdown; VIDEO
US Presidential Debate 2024: Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Clash In High-Stakes Showdown; VIDEO
Read Also
'Complicit Rahul Gandhi Can't Condemn Modi’s Most Shameless Surrender Before Chinese,' Says...
article-image

Senior RSS spokesperson Ratan Sharda said Gandhi's "repeated statements continue to degrade India." The RSS is also critical of Gandhi's reference to India as a union of states. "He is pandering to his allies like the DMK which had talked of secession of Tamil Nadu in the past. It is a dangerous game he is playing. In the past he had even stated that the concept of nation was a western construct. The fact is that India is one nation with a shared civilisation, history and culture," an RSS leader noted.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Family Of 3 Killed By Train While Filming Reel Near Railway Tracks In Lakhimpur Kheri

Uttar Pradesh: Family Of 3 Killed By Train While Filming Reel Near Railway Tracks In Lakhimpur Kheri

Chandigarh: Hand Grenade Allegedly Thrown At A House In Sector 10; Shocking Video Surfaces

Chandigarh: Hand Grenade Allegedly Thrown At A House In Sector 10; Shocking Video Surfaces

'Bold & Pioneering': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi's Remark On Sikhs In...

'Bold & Pioneering': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi's Remark On Sikhs In...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Team Reaches Presidency Jail To Question Accused Sanjay...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Team Reaches Presidency Jail To Question Accused Sanjay...

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Until September 25,...

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Until September 25,...