'Complicit Rahul Gandhi Can't Condemn Modi’s Most Shameless Surrender Before Chinese,' Says Subramanian Swamy On China's Aggression

Senior BJP leader and former union minister Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over China's aggression in border areas.

Responding to an X post regarding Rahul Gandhi's comment in which he criticized PM Modi, saying, "PM Modi did not handle China well," Swamy said, "Rahul Gandhi does not outright condemn Modi for Modi’s most shameless surrender before the Chinese. That is because RG is himself complicit and cannot explicitly attack China for its aggression."

Swamy's attack on both leaders comes a day after Rahul Gandhi, during a media interaction in Washington DC, USA, spoke against PM Modi, accusing him of mishandling China's aggression.

When asked if he thinks PM Modi has managed the US-China competition, Rahul said, "Well, if you call having Chinese troops in 4,000 square kilometers of our territory handling something well, then maybe. We've got Chinese troops occupying land the size of Delhi in Ladakh. I think that's a disaster... How would America react if a neighbor occupied 4,000 square kilometers of your territory? Would any president be able to get away with saying that he's handled that well? So I don't think PM Modi handled China well at all. I think there's no reason Chinese troops should be sitting in our territory..."