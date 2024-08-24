 'Will He Say Same Things About Hit Italian Blood': Subramanian Swamy Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi's 'Khoon Ka Rishta Hai' Remark Made In Kashmir
'Will He Say Same Things About Hit Italian Blood': Subramanian Swamy Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi's 'Khoon Ka Rishta Hai' Remark Made In Kashmir

'Will He Say Same Things About Hit Italian Blood': Subramanian Swamy Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi's 'Khoon Ka Rishta Hai' Remark Made In Kashmir

Recently, Rahul Gandhi along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior Party leader KC Venugopal visited the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, on Friday, took a dig at Rahul Gandhi's "Khoon ka rishta hai" remark made during his visit to Kashmir, saying, "Will he say the same thing about his Italian blood, which is at least 50%?"

Swamy, known for his long-standing criticism of the Congress Party and Sonia Gandhi, aimed his recent remarks at Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader's recent Kashmir visit.

Swamy, known for his outspoken nature, has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several occasions, despite being a member of the BJP

Recently, his attention has turned to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Swamy has filed a petition with the Delhi High Court, urging the Union Home Ministry to review his request to revoke Rahul Gandhi’s Indian citizenship. On Tuesday, the Court agreed to treat Swamy's petition as a public interest litigation (PIL).

In a post on X, Swamy noted, "Today, after an extensive hearing on my case concerning Rahul Gandhi's British citizenship and the subsequent need for him to renounce his Indian citizenship, the Delhi High Court's single-judge bench has referred the case to the Chief Justice's double bench for a final hearing on September 26th."

I have a blood relationship with people of J&K

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi met with party workers and assessed the party's preparations for the upcoming assembly elections.

"I love the people of J&K... I have a very old relationship, a blood relationship with them," he Rahul said at a party event in Srinagar.

