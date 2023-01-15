Punjab Police arrest terrorist Goldy Brar’s close aide from Himachal

Goldy Brar |

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a close associate of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar from Sundar Nagar town of neighbouring Himachal Pradesh. He was allegedly involved in over a dozen cases of murder and attempt to murder, including the recent killing of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower in Faridkot.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the arrested accused, Inderpreet Singh alias Parry, 32, a resident of Chandigarh, had come in contact with Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi during his college days at DAV College, Chandigarh in 2011.

Stating that Parry had a notorious past with cases pertaining to murder and attempt to murder registered against him in Punjab and Haryana, the DGP said the accused was also involved in the targeted killing of Pardeep Singh, who was killed by six persons outside his shop in Kotkapura town of Faridkot early morning on November 10, 2022.

He had also actively participated when Lawrence Bishnoi escaped from the police custody, Yadav added.

Elaborating on the role of Parry in targeted killing of Pardeep Singh, the DGP said on November 7, 2022, Parry on the directions of Goldy Brar gave Rs20,000 to Harshveer Singh Bajwa and directed him to deposit the amount in the account of Manpreet Singh alias Manni, an accused in Pardeep Singh murder case. Harshveer and Manni are already arrested by the Punjab Police.

Parry was earlier arrested by Chandigarh Police in March 2022 in the Arms Act case after recovering Glock pistol and one .30 bore pistol from him. In this case, he remained in Burial jail (Chandigarh) for around two months. Later, he got bail.

Notably, Pardeep Singh was seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the first sacrilege case reported from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala in Faridkot on June 1, 2015. Pardeep was opening his dairy shop in Kotkapura when he was shot dead and the incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby. His gunman also sustained bullet injuries. Pardeep was an accused in the theft case of a “bir” of Guru Granth Sahib from a gurdwara in Burj Jawahar Singhwala village. He was on bail and had been given police cover.