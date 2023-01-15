Navi Mumbai: INTUC members pays tribute to Jaiprakash Chhajed in Nerul |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai INTUC held a condolence meeting at INTUC and Congress Public Relations Office at Sector 2, Nerul. Jaiprakash Chhajed, the INTUC Maharashtra Pradesh President and All India Congress Executive member passed away recently.

Condolence meet held at Congress Public Relations Office at Sector 2, Nerul

To pay tribute to him, the Navi Mumbai INTUC, President Ravindra Sawant organized a condolence meeting at INTUC and Congress Public Relations Office at Sector 2, Nerul. A large number of Congress office bearers, INTAC office bearers and workers from Navi Mumbai were present on this occasion.

Several officials and activists were present at the meet

Present on this occasion were Gopinath Patil, Ajay Pawar, Avi Patil, Santosh Bhor, Vishal Bhoir, Kiran Kapdane, Ravi Borade, Govind Rathod, Hemant Mhatre, other activists and women officials were present.

