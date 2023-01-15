e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: J M Mhatre Charitable Organization to hold cultural event on January 16 in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: J M Mhatre Charitable Organization to hold cultural event on January 16 in Panvel

The J M Mhatre Charitable Organization will be holding a cultural programme Navarsh Sugandha Sandhya on January 16, 2023 on the occasion of the birthday of Pritam Mhatre, former leader of Opposition in Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
Pritam Mhatre, president of JM Mhatre Charitable Organization | Instagram/@pritamjmhatre
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: The J M Mhatre Charitable Organization will be holding a cultural programme Navarsh Sugandha Sandhya on January 16, 2023 on the occasion of the birthday of Pritam Mhatre, former leader of Opposition in Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). Mhatre is also the president of JM Mhatre Charitable Organization.

The cultural programme will be held at 6 pm at K High School Panvel. In addition, there will be performances by 40 instrumentalists. During the event, Prashant Naseri, Mona Kamat, Govind Mishra, Mithila Mali, Sameer Vijay will be the main singers.

Event is free for all citizens and art lovers

All these instrumentalists and singers will lead the event. The music will be conducted by the duo Ajay Madan and Sandeep Kokil. The event is free for all citizens and art lovers. The event has been arranged on a first-come-first-served basis. Citizens are requested to attend on time and enjoy the program.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC administers measles vaccine to 92% children in Turbhe ward
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 5 exciting events in the city that you don't want to miss this January

Mumbai: 5 exciting events in the city that you don't want to miss this January

FPJ Exclusive: After winning Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 Chavi Yadav is eyeing for Asian Games

FPJ Exclusive: After winning Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 Chavi Yadav is eyeing for Asian Games

Mumbai: BJP's Gopichand Padalkar writes to state Election Commission over exclusion of...

Mumbai: BJP's Gopichand Padalkar writes to state Election Commission over exclusion of...

Navi Mumbai: Revised list of voters of Panvel and Uran assembly constituency; know more details here

Navi Mumbai: Revised list of voters of Panvel and Uran assembly constituency; know more details here

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold a series of events as part of Marathi language conservation fortnight

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold a series of events as part of Marathi language conservation fortnight