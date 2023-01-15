Navi Mumbai: J M Mhatre Charitable Organization to hold cultural event on January 16 in Panvel

Pritam Mhatre, president of JM Mhatre Charitable Organization | Instagram/@pritamjmhatre

Navi Mumbai: The J M Mhatre Charitable Organization will be holding a cultural programme Navarsh Sugandha Sandhya on January 16, 2023 on the occasion of the birthday of Pritam Mhatre, former leader of Opposition in Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). Mhatre is also the president of JM Mhatre Charitable Organization.

The cultural programme will be held at 6 pm at K High School Panvel. In addition, there will be performances by 40 instrumentalists. During the event, Prashant Naseri, Mona Kamat, Govind Mishra, Mithila Mali, Sameer Vijay will be the main singers.

Event is free for all citizens and art lovers

All these instrumentalists and singers will lead the event. The music will be conducted by the duo Ajay Madan and Sandeep Kokil. The event is free for all citizens and art lovers. The event has been arranged on a first-come-first-served basis. Citizens are requested to attend on time and enjoy the program.