e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC administers measles vaccine to 92% children in Turbhe ward

Navi Mumbai: NMMC administers measles vaccine to 92% children in Turbhe ward

Zero vaccination for children aged zero to five months and additional vaccination for children aged six months to five years was given.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: The Health Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has already administered a measles vaccine among 92 percent of children in Turbhe ward where two positive cases of measles were found. The civic body held special camps in 7 slums in the ward.

Children aged zero to five years were administered with measles vaccine

Under the guidance of Commissioner-in-charge Abhijit Bangar, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pramod Patil, and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Ratnaprabha Chavan, measles prevention measures were immediately taken in the crowded and high-risk Turbhe slum section with a population of about 1 to 1.5 lakh. Zero vaccination for children aged zero to five months and additional vaccination for children aged six months to five years was given.

To control the cases from spreading to other nodes, a health campaign has been organised. The NMMC administration declared Turbhe Division as Measles infected area and started efforts to take massive measures. “Turbhe Store, Turbhe CIDCO Colony, and Turbhe village are slums where stress was given to administer the vaccine,” said Medical Officer Dr. Kailas Gaikwad.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Civic body to install over 680 CCTV cameras in 55 school buildings
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Makar Sankranti darshan: Tuljabhavani temple bans entry of male devotees during these hours of the...

Makar Sankranti darshan: Tuljabhavani temple bans entry of male devotees during these hours of the...

Mumbaikars! Get ready to walk on eggshells as egg prices hit all-time high at ₹ 90/dozen

Mumbaikars! Get ready to walk on eggshells as egg prices hit all-time high at ₹ 90/dozen

Navi Mumbai: NMMC administers measles vaccine to 92% children in Turbhe ward

Navi Mumbai: NMMC administers measles vaccine to 92% children in Turbhe ward

WATCH: People perform lezim folk dance to amp up and celebrate the TATA Mumbai Marathon mood

WATCH: People perform lezim folk dance to amp up and celebrate the TATA Mumbai Marathon mood

WATCH: Male activists run the TMM to raise voice against injustice & gender bias, chant slogans...

WATCH: Male activists run the TMM to raise voice against injustice & gender bias, chant slogans...