Navi Mumbai: NMMC administers measles vaccine to 92% children in Turbhe ward

Navi Mumbai: The Health Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has already administered a measles vaccine among 92 percent of children in Turbhe ward where two positive cases of measles were found. The civic body held special camps in 7 slums in the ward.

Children aged zero to five years were administered with measles vaccine

Under the guidance of Commissioner-in-charge Abhijit Bangar, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pramod Patil, and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Ratnaprabha Chavan, measles prevention measures were immediately taken in the crowded and high-risk Turbhe slum section with a population of about 1 to 1.5 lakh. Zero vaccination for children aged zero to five months and additional vaccination for children aged six months to five years was given.

To control the cases from spreading to other nodes, a health campaign has been organised. The NMMC administration declared Turbhe Division as Measles infected area and started efforts to take massive measures. “Turbhe Store, Turbhe CIDCO Colony, and Turbhe village are slums where stress was given to administer the vaccine,” said Medical Officer Dr. Kailas Gaikwad.

