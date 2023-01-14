Navi Mumbai: Civic body to install over 680 CCTV cameras in 55 school buildings

Representative Image |

In order to ensure the safety of children in schools, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to install 687 CCTV cameras in all school buildings of primary and secondary sections. The civic body will install high-definition bullet cameras and dome cameras in school buildings.

'Decided to install CCTV cameras in 55 school buildings after review'

As per the plan, the civic body will install CCTV in 55 school buildings. There are 79 primary schools and 23 secondary schools run by NMMC and these schools are functioning in 55 buildings. “In order to enable the security system in these schools, a detailed review of the CCTV system according to the school buildings was carried out. Based on the report, it has been decided to install CCTV cameras in 55 school buildings,” said a senior civic official, adding that the actual work has already started.

195 HD bullet cameras and 492 dome cameras to be installed

“As per the plan, a total of 195 high definition bullet cameras and 492 dome cameras will be installed in these schools,” informed Sanjay Desai, city engineer of NMMC. He added that by installing CCTV cameras, the school security system of NMMC will be robust and there will be a sense of security for students studying in civic schools.

Number of students increasing because of quality education

More than 39,000 students are enrolled in schools run by NMMC. “Apart from giving emphasis on quality education in NMMC schools, the civic body is putting efforts for an overall development of students,” said the official. He added that because of the quality of education, it has been observed that the number of students in NMMC schools is increasing by more than 1000 students every year.