Sidhu Moosewala killer Goldy Brar 'denies' being detained by US Police: Report

Gangster and mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's murder, Goldy Brar allegedly made a shocking revelation in a Youtube interview to Red FM Canada on Monday.

According to a report in The Tribune, Brar was heard attending a Youtube journalist's interview session where he revealed that he is not detained by the US authorities. He further said he's not even in the United States.

However, as the interview was voice-based and had no visuals. Hence, the veracity of the person on call was Goldy Brar cannot be confirmed.

Listen to the interview by Goldy Brar to Red FM Canada below:

CM Bhagwant Mann confirms Goldy Brar's arrest

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann confirmed it on December 2 to the media that gangster Goldy Brar was detained by the US authorities in California. The state Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Saturday also confirmed that Brar would soon be brought back to India.

However, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia alleged that CM Bhagwant Mann and his government has been faking about Brar's detention in US.

Goldy Brar was wanted since Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Goldy Brar along with aide from gangster Lawerence Bishnoi killed singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29. The Delhi Police Special Cell then caught hold of most of the shooters involved in the killing. Brar was believed to be held by the US authorities on December 2.

Brar's shocking revelation on the Youtube interview can bring a wave of disappointment and embarrassment for the Punjab CM and the Government who ealier claimed of bringing him soon to India.