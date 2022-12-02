Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Goldy Brar detained in California

Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California |

Authorities in California, United States, have apprehended gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind of Sidhu Moose Wala's brutal murder, according to reports.

However, the Californian government has not yet issued an official comment on the subject.

Sidhu Moosewala's father demanded that the Union government announce a reward of Rs 2 crore for any information that leads to the arrest of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the murder of the Punjabi singer.

Balkaur Singh said he was even ready to pay the reward from his own pocket if the government was unable to give out the high amount.

Speaking at an event in Amritsar, Singh cited an example of the Australian Police, which had announced a reward of 1million AUD for the arrest of an Indian-origin citizen who had fled that country after killing a woman four years ago.

Who is Goldy Brar?

Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Brar is also a key conspirator in a Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder last month.