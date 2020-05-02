Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seeks government audit of PM CARES fund

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday sought an audit of the PM CARES Fund, saying transparency will be good for the government and public in times of coronavirus crisis.

On March 28, the Centre set up the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund with the primary objective to deal with any kind of emergency situation like the one currently posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and provide relief to those affected.

She said when the public is anguished and there is scarcity of food, water and cash, "the authorities are taking Rs 100 from everyone for the PM CARES Fund and thus it would be appropriate to have an audit of the same".

The Congress general secretary also posted on Twitter a letter of the district authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi where officers have been asked to ensure donation of Rs 100 from all concerned.