Delhi: 41 people from same building in Kapashera test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Forty one people residing in a building in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, an official said.

A case of COVID-19 had been reported from the building situated in theke wali gali on April 18, the official said.

"Keeping in mind the high density of population in this particular building, the district administration took the proactive decision of sealing and containing the building on April 19," official said.

The guidelines mandate sealing an area when minimum three cases have been reported.

Samples were collected of all residents in the building and sent to the National institute of Biologicals (NIB) in Noida.

"Out of total samples collected from the building, some reports have come on Saturday and 41 have tested positive for COVID-19," the official said.

Last month, a private secretary of southwest District Magistrate Rahul Singh had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the DM to go into self-isolation.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 223 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 3,738 with two more deaths being reported here. The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 now stands at 61.