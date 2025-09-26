 Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi’s Mahila Rojgar Yojana In Bihar As 'Vote-Buying Tactic' - VIDEO
Addressing a public rally in Patna, Priyanka Gandhi questioned the launch of the scheme before the elections and advised that the right way to respect women is to support them in becoming financially independent.

ANI | Friday, September 26, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
Patna: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday criticised the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar, arguing that it is an "attempt to buy" votes rather than giving respect to the women.

"You have to see which party is giving you respect. Respect doesn't mean giving you Rs 10,000 just 10 days before the election. That's an attempt to buy. You will be respected when you receive a fair monthly salary, when the government helps you stand on your own feet, when your daughters go to school and feel safe."

She accused the NDA government of suppressing the voice of women, adding that they will never give women respect.

"The BJP and Nitish government will never give you such respect. Here, when you raise your voice for your rights, you are beaten and imprisoned," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Wayanad MP questioned why the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government did not announce this scheme in the last 20 years, suggesting it's an attempt to lure voters.

"The elections are approaching, and we are hardly 1 month away from the elections. They have announced that they will give you Rs 10,000 each. Who has been in government for the last 20 years? Who made policies for the last 20 years? Why didn't they give you Rs 10,000 for the last 20 years? They did not tell you that you will receive this amount every month. They did not tell you that this amount will become your worth," she said.

Earlier, PM Modi launched Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana for Bihar and directly transferred Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar, totalling Rs 7,500 crore.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary will receive an initial grant of Rs 10,000 via Direct Benefit Transfer, with the possibility of additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

