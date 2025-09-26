Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi To Launch 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana' Today; Around 75 Women In State To Get ₹10,000 - Here's How To Enroll

PM Modi to launch Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojna in Bihar (Representational Image) | Grok

Patna: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Bihar’s 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana' today, September 26. The welfare scheme will be unveiled via video conferencing at 11 am. As part of the scheme, the Prime Minister will also directly transfer Rs. 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar, totaling Rs. 7,500 crore.

"The scheme, an initiative of the Government of Bihar, is aimed at making women Aatmanirbhar and promoting women’s empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a press release.

"It will provide financial assistance to one woman from each family in the state, enabling them to start employment or livelihood activities of their choice, thereby fostering economic independence and social empowerment," the release further added.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary will receive an initial grant of Rs. 10,000 via Direct Benefit Transfer, with the possibility of additional financial support of up to Rs. 2 lakh in subsequent phases.

How To Enroll For The Scheme:

In rural areas, women who belong to a Self-Help Group (SHG) can submit their application to their village organisation (gram sangathan). The village organisation will call a meeting and collect applications from everyone using a single form.

Those who are not members of an SHG must first apply to be part of the group by filling out a form at the village organisation.

Urban women can apply online by visiting the Jeevika website (www.brlps.in), but women who already belong to an SHG do not need to apply online.

"The assistance can be utilised in areas of the choice of the beneficiary, including agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, tailoring, weaving, and other small-scale enterprises." the PMO said.

The scheme will be community-driven. Along with financial support, community resource persons connected to SHG will provide training to support their endeavour under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana' . "To support the sale of their produce, Gramin Haat-Bazaars will be further developed in the State," the PMO stated.

The launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana will feature a statewide program across multiple administrative levels in the State —district, block, cluster, and village—with over one crore women witnessing the programme.

The scheme will be launched ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar.

The assembly polls in the state will be held later this year. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.