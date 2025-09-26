'2 Crore Sisters Have Become Lakhpati Didis, Out Of 3 Crore Target': PM Modi During Bihar Mahila Outreach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X @ians_india

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the progress of Lakhpati Didi, one of the ambitious schemes and informed that till date, more than 2 crore sisters have become Lakhpati Didis, as against a target of 3 crore as outlined by the government. He also hoped that Bihar women would take the lead and emerge as the biggest contributor to the Lakhpati Didi workforce.

PM Modi told this to thousands of Bihar women, who were listening to him at the launch of Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, via video conferencing.

While kicking off the Mahila outreach, PM Modi transferred Rs 10,000 directly into bank accounts of 75 lakh women beneficiaries via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Watch: PM Narendra Modi says, "When I was first told about this scheme, I felt very happy after seeing its vision. Every family will have at least one woman who will benefit from this scheme. Initially, an amount of ₹10,000 will be given. If that woman uses this ₹10,000… pic.twitter.com/uanS0IT4vc — IANS (@ians_india) September 26, 2025

"Starting today, the 'Chief Minister Women Employment' scheme is being launched. So far, 75 lakh sisters have joined this scheme. Right now, Rs 10,000 each has been sent to the bank accounts of all these 75 lakh sisters at once," PM Modi said.

He noted many other central government schemes, including the Mudra scheme, the Drone Didi campaign, the Insurance Sakhi campaign, and the Bank Didi campaign, all of which are creating opportunities for employment and self-employment for them.

"The double engine government has only one goal – to fulfil your dreams," he said.

PM Modi also tore into the "jungleraj" under the RJD government and spoke about how the residents, particularly women, suffered the most because of lawlessness under their rule.

"When the RJD government was in power in Bihar, it was the reign of the lantern, and during that time, the women of Bihar suffered the most from the chaos and corruption," PM Modi said.

"Remember those days when the roads in Bihar were broken and dilapidated, with no trace of bridges or culverts. Women faced the most trouble then," he added.

Prime Minister further noted that Bihar women faced a lot of difficulties during that period and contrasted it with today's time.

"Today, the daughters are walking out of their homes for work. We will never allow Bihar to plunge into that darkness, and our government is committed towards this," he stressed.

Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana programme, the women beneficiaries will also be trained in specific disciplines.

The scheme also makes them eligible to receive "seed capital", under which they will get additional assistance of Rs 2 lakh if their enterprise progresses in the right direction.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)