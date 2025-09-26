Chhattisgarh SIA Arrests Maoist Couple In Raipur, Uncovers Potential Urban Naxalite Network Posing As Patients

In a significant breakthrough, the Special Investigation Agency (SIA) of Chhattisgarh has arrested a Maoist couple from Raipur. | File

Raipur: In a significant breakthrough, the Special Investigation Agency (SIA) of Chhattisgarh has arrested a Maoist couple from Raipur, exposing a potential urban network of Naxalite operatives operating under the guise of medical treatment.

The duo, identified as Jaggu alias Ramesh Kursam (28) and his wife Kamala (27), were apprehended from Changorabhata in the DD Nagar police station area after reportedly staying in the capital for several days.

Police sources said that Jaggu, a resident of Bijapur’s Gangaloor region, had come to Raipur for treatment of kidney stones and was receiving care at Ambedkar Hospital.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the SIA conducted a covert operation and detained both individuals. The arrest was kept confidential initially, given the sensitivity of the case and the potential implications for security in the capital.

Investigations have said the couple had rented a house in DD Nagar using a fake Aadhaar card. Jaggu had previously worked as a guard and driver in the homes of government officers, raising concerns about possible surveillance or reconnaissance activities.

During the raid, police recovered crucial documents, mobile phones, and electronic items from their residence.

Kamala has been sent to judicial custody, while Jaggu remains in police remand for further interrogation.

The SIA is now actively probing the extent of the Maoist urban network, suspecting that other operatives may also be hiding in Raipur.

Given that the city houses several ministers, bureaucrats, and political figures, the possibility of Maoists conducting surveillance under the pretext of medical treatment is being seriously examined.

The arrests come amid growing pressure on Naxalites in Bastar, where intensified security operations have forced many to flee.

Sick cadres, in particular, are seeking refuge in urban areas for medical aid, inadvertently exposing themselves to law enforcement.

Police officials have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that efforts are being made to trace all links connected to the arrested couple.

The case has raised alarms about the evolving tactics of Maoist groups and their infiltration into urban centres, prompting a renewed focus on internal security measures in Raipur.

