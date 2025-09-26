 Chhattisgarh SIA Arrests Maoist Couple In Raipur, Uncovers Potential Urban Naxalite Network Posing As Patients
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh SIA Arrests Maoist Couple In Raipur, Uncovers Potential Urban Naxalite Network Posing As Patients

Chhattisgarh SIA Arrests Maoist Couple In Raipur, Uncovers Potential Urban Naxalite Network Posing As Patients

The duo, identified as Jaggu alias Ramesh Kursam (28) and his wife Kamala (27), were apprehended from Changorabhata in the DD Nagar police station area after reportedly staying in the capital for several days.

IANSUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
In a significant breakthrough, the Special Investigation Agency (SIA) of Chhattisgarh has arrested a Maoist couple from Raipur. | File

Raipur: In a significant breakthrough, the Special Investigation Agency (SIA) of Chhattisgarh has arrested a Maoist couple from Raipur, exposing a potential urban network of Naxalite operatives operating under the guise of medical treatment.

The duo, identified as Jaggu alias Ramesh Kursam (28) and his wife Kamala (27), were apprehended from Changorabhata in the DD Nagar police station area after reportedly staying in the capital for several days.

Police sources said that Jaggu, a resident of Bijapur’s Gangaloor region, had come to Raipur for treatment of kidney stones and was receiving care at Ambedkar Hospital.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the SIA conducted a covert operation and detained both individuals. The arrest was kept confidential initially, given the sensitivity of the case and the potential implications for security in the capital.

FPJ Shorts
BSSC Sports Trainer Notification 2025 Released; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
BSSC Sports Trainer Notification 2025 Released; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
'US President Donald Trump Making Decisions For His Own Country, We Have To Make For Ours': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Gives 'Swadeshi' Call
'US President Donald Trump Making Decisions For His Own Country, We Have To Make For Ours': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Gives 'Swadeshi' Call
Consumer Demand Sees Sharp Boost With Sales Rising By 25% In The First Two Days Of Navratri
Consumer Demand Sees Sharp Boost With Sales Rising By 25% In The First Two Days Of Navratri
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Pulse; CEO Sam Altman Calls It His 'Favorite Feature': Here's What It Offers
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Pulse; CEO Sam Altman Calls It His 'Favorite Feature': Here's What It Offers
Read Also
EAM S Jaishankar Joins G4 Foreign Ministers In New York, Reaffirms Commitment To UN Security Council...
article-image

Investigations have said the couple had rented a house in DD Nagar using a fake Aadhaar card. Jaggu had previously worked as a guard and driver in the homes of government officers, raising concerns about possible surveillance or reconnaissance activities.

During the raid, police recovered crucial documents, mobile phones, and electronic items from their residence.

Kamala has been sent to judicial custody, while Jaggu remains in police remand for further interrogation.

The SIA is now actively probing the extent of the Maoist urban network, suspecting that other operatives may also be hiding in Raipur.

Read Also
'Their Distress, Anguish Must Awaken Govt Of India's Conscience': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh On...
article-image

Given that the city houses several ministers, bureaucrats, and political figures, the possibility of Maoists conducting surveillance under the pretext of medical treatment is being seriously examined.

The arrests come amid growing pressure on Naxalites in Bastar, where intensified security operations have forced many to flee.

Sick cadres, in particular, are seeking refuge in urban areas for medical aid, inadvertently exposing themselves to law enforcement.

Police officials have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that efforts are being made to trace all links connected to the arrested couple.

Read Also
AP Shocker: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Hot Milk Container At Anantapur School; Chilling CCTV...
article-image

The case has raised alarms about the evolving tactics of Maoist groups and their infiltration into urban centres, prompting a renewed focus on internal security measures in Raipur.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Car With ‘On Government Duty’ Label Rams Toll Staff In Andhra Pradesh, Police Suspect...

Video: Car With ‘On Government Duty’ Label Rams Toll Staff In Andhra Pradesh, Police Suspect...

Illegal Indian immigrant Causes Devastating California Crash, Child Left With Life-Altering Injuries

Illegal Indian immigrant Causes Devastating California Crash, Child Left With Life-Altering Injuries

'1971 War To Kargil Conflict, From Balakot Airstrike To Operation Sindoor': Defence Minister Rajnath...

'1971 War To Kargil Conflict, From Balakot Airstrike To Operation Sindoor': Defence Minister Rajnath...

'2 Crore Sisters Have Become Lakhpati Didis, Out Of 3 Crore Target': PM Modi During Bihar Mahila...

'2 Crore Sisters Have Become Lakhpati Didis, Out Of 3 Crore Target': PM Modi During Bihar Mahila...

Setback For Sameer Wankhede! Delhi HC Questions Maintainability Of Defamation Suit Filed Against...

Setback For Sameer Wankhede! Delhi HC Questions Maintainability Of Defamation Suit Filed Against...