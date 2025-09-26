AP Shocker: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Hot Milk Container At Anantapur School; Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces

AP Shocker: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Hot Milk Container At Anantpur School; Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking incident from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, a 17-month-old girl died after accidentally falling into a container of boiling milk kept in a school kitchen. The tragic episode, which was captured on CCTV, occurred at Ambedkar Gurukul School near Korapadu in Bukkarayasamudram mandal on Saturday, September 20.

Chilling CCTV Footage Goes Viral

In the CCTV footage that has gone viral on the internet, the toddler can be seen accompanying her mother at the school's kitchen. Both of them can be seen walking near the container storing hot milk, however, they can be seen maintaining a distance. Later, they can be seen walking out of the room.

Trigger Warning: Visuals can be disturbing. Viewers' discretion advised.

After a few moments, the toddler can be seen entering the room again, this time without her mother, following a cat. The cat can be seen going near the container and the child followed it. Within moments, as she gets close to the container, she stumbled and fell directly into the container of milk.

Poor Child Screams In Pain After Fall In Boiling Milk

The toddler immediately screamed in pain and struggled to climb out, but was unable to free herself. The poor child then can be seen struggling to get herself up as the boiling milk gets all over her body. Vapours can be seen around her body as she stands up in an attempt to jump out of the boiling milk. Her mother, alarmed by her screaming, arrives at the scene and gets her out of the container immediately as the video ends.

The deceased has been identified as Akshita, daughter of Krishna Veni, who works as a security guard at the school, as reported by TV9. On the day of the incident, Krishna Veni had brought her toddler along while reporting for duty. While she was engaged in her work, little Akshita was left to play nearby.

Toddler Dies During Treatment At Govt Hospital

The toddler then ventured near the hot container and accidentally fell into it. Hearing her daughter’s cries, Krishna Veni rushed into the kitchen and pulled her out. The child sustained severe burns and was immediately taken to Anantapur Government Hospital. Doctors there referred her to Kurnool Government Hospital for advanced treatment. Despite efforts to save her, Akshita succumbed to her injuries due to the extent of the burns, according to the report.