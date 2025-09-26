'Their Distress, Anguish Must Awaken Govt Of India's Conscience': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh On Ladakh Protest

Congress General Secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh | File Pic

New Delhi: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday said the distress and anguish of the people of Ladakh after the recent violence must awaken the Government of India's conscience to fully meet their legitimate demands, not just hold more talks.

Ramesh pointed out that their land and job rights are under threat, local administration is controlled by the bureaucracy, and their demands for special protection under the Sixth Schedule and an elected legislature have been ignored.

He also highlighted the growing uncertainty caused by China's actions along the border and the government's response.

Six years ago, the people of Ladakh had great expectations when the Union Territory of Ladakh was created.



But there has been massive disappointment and disenchantment as they have seen



1. Their land and employment rights under severe threat



In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh wrote, "Six years ago, the people of Ladakh had great expectations when the Union Territory of Ladakh was created. But there has been massive disappointment and disenchantment as they have seen their land and employment rights under severe threat. The local administration and elected bodies taken over by the LG and the bureaucracy. Only meetings after meetings on their legitimate demands for protection under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and for an elected legislature. Great uncertainty caused by China's unilateral abrogation of the status quo on the Line of Actual Control and the PM's June 19, 2020, clean chit to China."

The Congress leader said Ladakh is very important to India in many ways, and its people have always been proud Indians.

"Ladakh is of profound cultural, economic, ecological, and strategic importance to India. The people of Ladakh have, at all times, been proud Indians to their very core. Their distress and anguish must awaken the Government of India's conscience, not just for even more talks but for actually fulfilling their legitimate aspirations in FULL measure at the very earliest," the post read.

Prohibitions under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, continue to be imposed in Leh following the September 24 violence amid the demands for statehood for Ladakh and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Assembly of five or more persons is banned in the district. No procession, rally or march to be carried out without prior written approval.

People of Ladakh have been demanding the inclusion of the Union Territory in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution contains Article 244(2) and 275(1), which reads, "Provisions as to the Administration of Tribal Areas in the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram."

