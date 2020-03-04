President Kovind rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya rape convict Pawan Gupta

However, this does not mean that the hanging will be re-scheduled in the upcoming days. According to Delhi Prison Rules, if a mercy petition is submitted, a 14-day period has to be given to the convict after the dismissal of the mercy plea.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court had rejected Gupta's curative petition seeking commutation of his death sentence to life imprisonment. The apex court had also rejected his application seeking a stay on the execution.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana had dismissed the plea, stating that both the applications -- for oral hearing and stay on the execution -- had been rejected.

Following the filing of the mercy plea, Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi had criticised the move, stating that "our entire system supports criminals".

Asha Devi said she "loses hope every day" but the convicts will be hanged no matter what they do.

"I lose hope every day but I stand tall everyday. They would have to be hanged. There could not have been a worse case than Nirbhaya but still I am struggling to get justice. The courts are sitting and watching the drama," she had said.