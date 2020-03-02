No execution on March 3; Delhi court defers hanging of Nirbhaya rape convicts till further orders

The execution of the Nirbhaya rapists has been deferred yet again. A Delhi court said that the death sentence cannot be executed pending disposal of mercy petition of convict Pawan Kumar Gupta.

The court on Monday deferred the hanging of the death row convicts till further order.

The execution had been scheduled for Tuesday at 6 am.

Speaking to ANI, Nirbhaya's mother wondered why the court was "taking so much time to execute its own order to hang the convicts".

"Repeated postponing of the execution shows the failure of our system. Our entire system supports criminals," she was quoted as saying.