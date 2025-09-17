 West Bengal Politics Heats Up After Poster Shows PM Modi As Lion, Opposition As Demons - VIDEO
HomeIndiaWest Bengal Politics Heats Up After Poster Shows PM Modi As Lion, Opposition As Demons - VIDEO

West Bengal Politics Heats Up After Poster Shows PM Modi As Lion, Opposition As Demons - VIDEO

Trinamool Congress (TMC) IT cell head Debangshu Bhattacharya slammed the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will again ‘defeat’ them in 2026 Assembly elections.

Aritra Singha
Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal Politics Heats Up After Poster Shows PM Modi As Lion, Opposition As Demons | IANS

Kolkata: Row started even in Bengal after a controversial poster was set in Bihar showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a lion, his mother as Ma Durga and oppositions as devil.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) IT cell head Debangshu Bhattacharya slammed the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will again ‘defeat’ them in 2026 Assembly elections.

“BJP claims that they are Hindus but they don’t know that Mahishasur had only one head and Ravan had 10 heads. In the poster Mahishasur is given several heads. In 2021 everyone saw who defeated ‘Modi-Shahsur’. Again, everyone will worship that woman to defeat ‘Modi-Shahsur’ again in the 2026 elections,” added Debangshu.

CPI (M) leader and senior politburo member Sujan Chakraborty said people should take it as a ‘cartoon’ and not as politics.

“Several such cartoons were made before on several politicians. Even negative cartoons were made on former Chief Minister Jyoti Basu. He used to take it sportingly and not as politics,” mentioned Chakraborty.

article-image

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya stated that in Bengal idol of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is worshipped as Goddess Durga.

“The setting up of such posters was neither said by the party nor the government. Some individual has set it up. In West Bengal idols of Mamata Banerjee are worshipped as Ma Durga,” added Bhattacharya.

Notably, to celebrate the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, the Bihar unit of the BJP put up posters in Patna showing Modi’s late mother Heeraben as Goddess Durga and the Prime Minister as the lion at her feet. The poster also depicted the opposition as devils.

