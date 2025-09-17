Bihar Farmers Extend Birthday Wishes To PM Modi, Hail Makhana Board As A Game-Changer - Video | IANS

Purnea: Farmers in Bihar, delighted by the formation of the National Makhana Board, on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday and prayed for his long and healthy life.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched the National Makhana Board in Purnea, Bihar, a landmark initiative first proposed in the Union Budget 2025.

Makhana, a nutrient-rich superfood primarily cultivated in the Seemanchal and Mithilanchal regions of Bihar, is sown in March-April and harvested during August-September.

Farmers and entrepreneurs believe the creation of the board will bring significant benefits, including assured minimum support prices, better income opportunities, and global recognition for Makhana.

The government has sanctioned a development package worth nearly Rs 475 crore for the sector, with the aim of enhancing production, processing, and global exports of Makhana, also known as fox nut.

Speaking at the launch, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of Makhana both as a health food and an export-oriented commodity. "I eat Makhana at least 300 out of 365 days a year. It is a superfood that we must now take to global markets," he had earlier stated.

The sowing of makhana seeds begins in March and April, usually in ponds and lakes. The crop grows rapidly during the summer and monsoon months of June and July.

By August and September, when the pods mature, labourers wade into the water to collect them. The seeds are roasted, cracked, and sorted by quality before being packaged for sale in markets. This process, though labour-intensive, forms the backbone of the makhana economy in Bihar.

Farmers and workers have expressed optimism about the board's impact.

Chandu Rishi, a makhana entrepreneur and farmer, told IANS, "With the new Makhana Board, we will benefit the most. The quality of the product will also increase. The income will also increase. We work very hard, and hence the new board will bring us profits."

Chandu also wished for PM Modi's long and healthy life on his 75th birthday.

Niresh Sharma, a labourer employed in makhana fields, also expressed enthusiasm and said, "My daily wage will increase after the new board is set up. We are satisfied and thank PM Modi for it. Since it is the Prime Minister's birthday, we pray for his long life."

Farmers and entrepreneurs across the region described the Prime Minister's move as "commendable" and welcomed the initiative as a step that would uplift everyone involved in the sector.

Manish Kumar, an entrepreneur associated with makhana cultivation, said, "After the formation of the board, a fixed MSP will be established, which will not only benefit farmers and entrepreneurs but will also provide new opportunities for the industry. Thanks to the Prime Minister for this initiative. The Prime Minister himself has become the brand ambassador for Makhana. Now, Makhana will become famous worldwide."

The newly established Makhana Board is expected to focus on raising production standards, improving post-harvest management, adopting modern technologies, and expanding value addition in the industry.

It will also strengthen marketing and export linkages while extending support to farmer-producer organisations. Officials noted that the body will help makhana cultivators access various central schemes, thereby boosting income and expanding the sector's reach globally.

The initiative has already sparked enthusiasm among stakeholders, who see it as a turning point for Bihar's traditional crop. With the government's backing and farmers' commitment, Makhana is poised to secure a prominent place in both domestic and international markets.

