 Union Minister JP Nadda Inaugurates 'Namo Van' In Rohtak On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Chandigarh: Union health and family welfare minister J P Nadda on Wednesday inaugurated the Namo Van, being developed through the Miyawaki method, in Haryana’s Rohtak city on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday by planting a sapling.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and several ministers were also present on the occasion.

Nadda, along with the chief minister, pledged to protect the environment by planting around 10,000 saplings in the `Namo Van’ with the active participation of Rohtak residents.

A “Swasth Nari – Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan” was also inaugurated by Nadda in the presence of Haryana chief minister at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda said that the campaign is aimed at ensuring protection, awareness, and improved healthcare for women and children. The campaign will run from September 17 to October 2, 2025.

