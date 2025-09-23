Booking & Check-In Services May Be Temporarily Unavailable: Akasa Air

Indian airline Akasa Air | File Photo

New Delhi: Indian airline Akasa Air on Tuesday informed passengers that its systems are facing technical issues, due to which some of its online services are not working.

In an announcement made on social media platform X, the airline said that booking, check-in, and managing booking services may remain temporarily unavailable.

"Our systems are currently experiencing intermittent issues and some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services, may be temporarily unavailable," Akasa Air said in its post.

The airline assured that its teams are working with service providers to fix the problem.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the same at the earliest," the statement said.

Akasa Air has advised passengers with immediate travel plans to arrive at the airport early and complete the check-in process at its counters.

“Passengers with immediate travel plans are requested to reach the airport early to check-in at our counters,” they said.

For assistance, the airline has also shared its 24x7 Akasa Care Centre helpline number: +91 9606 112131.

"For any assistance, please contact our 24x7 Akasa Care Centre on +91 9606 112131 and our team will be happy to assist you," the airline said.

The system issue comes just a day after Akasa Air had alerted passengers about possible delays due to heavy rains in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Pune.

"Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Kolkata, and Pune, we anticipate slow-moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport," said Akasa Air in its post on X.

On Monday, the airline had advised travellers to factor in additional travel time because of traffic congestion on roads leading to airports.

“We realise that this may inconvenience your travel plans and seek your understanding,” Akasa Air had said in its earlier update.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)