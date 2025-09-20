 Akasa Air Expands International Operations: Launches Daily Mumbai-Phuket Flights As 6th Overseas Destination; Bengaluru Flights From October
Akasa Air commenced daily direct flights connecting Mumbai with Thailand’s Phuket and also announced connecting it with Bengaluru from October 1. The airline took its first flight into Southeast Asia on Saturday, which became its sixth international destination.

Akasa Air Expands International Operations: Launches Daily Mumbai-Phuket Flights As 6th Overseas Destination; Bengaluru Flights From October | X - @AkasaAir

Inaugural Flight and Ceremony

India’s youngest airline Akasa Air started operations between Mumbai and Phuket on Saturday. Akasa Air’s co-founder Belson Coutinho and Mumbai International Airport Ltd officials flagged-off the maiden flight from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Intemational Airport (CSMIA) with a ceremonial event. A special boarding pass was presented to the first passenger on the inaugural flight.

Flight Timings

The inaugural flight QP-0618 departed CSMIA 7.45pm and reached Phuket International Airport at 2.35pm. The return flight QP-0619 will depart from Phuket at 3.35pm and arrive Mumbai at 7.15pm daily.

Future Plans and Strategy

The launch marked Akasa Air's foray into. Southeast Asia, which is said to remain central to the airline's international growth strategy in the years ahead. The airline also announced further strengthening its operations to Thailand with the launch of daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Phuket from October 1.

