Fishermen In Marathwada Region Suffer ₹22 Crores Loss Due To Floods & Heavy Rainfall

File Image |

Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane on Friday said preliminary estimates suggest fishermen in the Marathwada region have suffered losses of Rs 22 crore in the recent floods and heavy rainfall.

Rane visited Phulambri taluka of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in central Maharashtra and took stock of losses incurred by fishermen in downpours and floods in the region which consists of eight districts. He later presided over a meeting on the issue with officials in the city.

Talking to reporters, Rane said, "I came here to review the losses suffered by fishermen. Our officers have given me details. A full report on damage is being prepared. Currently, the losses have been pegged at Rs 22 crore. It will go up as some surveys are still to be completed." The minster assured adequate government assistance to the affected fishermen."We will see that fishermen get maximum aid just like farmers," he added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.