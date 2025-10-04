Weekly Market Review & Top Stocks In Focus For The Week Ended October 3, 2025

File Image |

Last week, while the markets experienced a significant downturn and broke its 3-week winning streak, the downward momentum continued in this truncated week as well till the RBI MPC meeting outcome was out which lifted the market sentiment.

The drop in indices were largely due to Foreign Institution Selling (more than $22 billion withdrawn from Indian Market since the beginning of 2025), restrictions on US H-1B visas, President Trump announcing 100% tariff on the import of branded and patented pharmaceutical products, delays in the trade agreement between US and India, a record low rupee, uncertainty ahead of the September quarter earnings, and liquidity constraints in the secondary market caused by slew of new IPOs that are set to debut Dalal Street with the most talked about being the Tata Capital Ipo.

The mid-week saw a complete roller coaster ride as we had the RBI MPC meeting outcome wherein the RBI Governor kept repo rates unchanged at 5.50%. Through our earlier communications, as well we mentioned that the chances of a rate cut in this meeting were very less due to low inflation and strong GDP growth in Q1FY26. The rates were kept unchanged but what caught everyone’s attention was the commentary by the RBI Governor.

The RBI Governor projected a favorable growth-inflation outlook while leaving the repo rate and policy stance unchanged. Optimism was fueled by the RBI lowering its inflation forecast to 2.6% from 3.1% and raising GDP growth expectations to 6.8% from 6.5%. Support also came from strong September auto sales and robust GST collections, which rose over 9% to Rs 1.9 lakh crore. This resulted in Sensex rallying over 700 points and Nifty closed above the 24,800 level, snapping a 9-day losing streak as market sentiment improved.

Additional positives include measures to improve liquidity, speculation around a possible rate cut in the December policy, infrastructure status granted to NBFCs, and Brent crude prices falling to a 4-month low which should further support the market.

As we approach the Q2FY26 earnings, we will get provisional business updates from Banks, NBFCs, Realty, and FMCG sectors, which will be closely monitored. With all the noise around local and global markets, we continue to remain positive from the medium to longer term horizon as the recent GST cuts have boosted a positive sentiment across sectors which will aid volume as well GDP growth over the coming period. With this let me present to you our weekly market review.

How Did the Markets Fare Last Week?

On a weekly basis ended on Friday, the Indian benchmark indices ended in green. Sensex and Nifty were up close to 1.0% each while Midcaps outperformed and were up close to 2.1% during the week.

What Might Keep the Markets Busy Into the Next Week?

The upcoming week will see slew of economic data releases from domestic as well as global markets and the outcome from the same is expected to drive market direction. On the domestic front, we have FX Reserves, Bank Loan Growth, and HSBC Composite/Manufacturing/Services PMI etc. Apart from this as we gear up for September quarter earnings, we will have companies from FMCG, Banking and other selective sectors that will release business updates for Q2FY26 and it will be important to analyse and monitor the same as it will set the expectation for the full earnings season ahead.

On the global front we have Fed Official Speech, Nonfarm Payrolls, the important FOMC Minutes as it will help investors look for updates with regards to policy outlook, Initial Jobless Claims etc.

Apart from this, the progress towards trade trade talks between India-US and any commentary from President Trump on the tariff front will also keep markets buys. Lastly, foreign institution positions continue to be important to track in the near term.

Crude and FII Flows

Brent Crude Oil Prices declined to $64/bbl ahead of an OPEC+ meeting that’s expected to result in the return of more idled barrels, exacerbating concerns around oversupply. On the other hand, FIIs continue to remain Net Sellers for the week.

Sector in Focus

Metals, PSU Banks & Realty remained in focus during the week.

Stocks That Remained in Focus During The Week

Sammaan Capital:

Avenir Investment to invest Rs 8,850 crore via shares and warrants at Rs 139 apiece, 18% discount to current market price. Post investment, it will hold 43.46% and make an open offer; Rs 4,587 crore via shares and the balance via warrants in two tranches.

Maruti Suzuki:

Maruti Suzuki sold 1,89,665 units in September 2025, matching estimates, with exports hitting a record 42,204 units—up 52% YoY though domestic sales fell 6.3%. Production rose 26% YoY to 2.01 lakh units, led by strong passenger vehicle output. The company highlighted record festive demand, with 1,65,000 deliveries in the first eight days of Navratri and daily bookings up 50% after recent price cuts. Exports in H1FY26 crossed 2.1 lakh units, including over 6,000 EVs shipped in August–September.

Lemon Tree Hotels:

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the signing of its latest property, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Haridwar featuring 52 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, conference hall and recreational facility including a fitness center. With this signing, the company will expand its leisure portfolio in Uttarakhand, a state where they have 8 operational and 9 upcoming properties in addition to this one.

KNR Construction:

The company received of Letter of Acceptance from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for Construction of 3 lane flyover on LHS (towards Ameerpet) and 3 lane flyover on RHS of NH65 (towards Miyapur) at Kukatpally “Y” junction under Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC)/ Turnkey basis in the state of Telangana worth Rs 72.80 crore excluding GST. The construction period for the said project is 24 months.

Unimech Aerospace:

Sharing business updates for the September quarter, the company informed the exchange that it is facing a revenue slowdown, with Q2FY26 expected to be marginally lower than Q1. The decline is mainly due to U.S. tariffs impacting export realizations. Customers are delaying order pick-ups while monitoring the tariff situation. This has also put pressure on quarterly profits compared to the previous quarter. Given these headwinds, achieving the full-year FY26 revenue guidance may be difficult.

Nestle India:

Nestlé India has signed an MoU with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries to accelerate investments in greenfield and brownfield projects in Odisha and its existing manufacturing sites. These investments, planned over the next 2–3 years, reaffirm the company’s commitment to India’s food processing sector. The initiative will also generate direct and indirect employment, supporting India’s growth and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Time Technoplast:

Time Technoplast has secured the BIS License under IS 14885:2022 for manufacturing PE Pipes for Gas Distribution within the Q2FY26 timeline, marking a key milestone. These durable, lightweight pipes will boost the company’s market presence and support sustainable infrastructure growth. The company aims to target 20+ gas distribution firms and expects 30% growth in the PE pipe segment with enhanced capacity and minimal investment.

RITES:

RITES signed an MoU with Etihad Rail and its UAE-based subsidiary NICC to collaborate on mobility infrastructure projects in the UAE and beyond. This partnership leverages RITES’ 50 years of expertise and NICC’s execution capabilities to drive regional infrastructure development. It also strengthens RITES’ global presence under its ‘RITES Videsh’ initiative.

PN Gadgil:

P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited achieved record festive sales of ₹618 crore during Navratri and Dussehra, a 65% YoY growth. Navratri sales were ₹428 crore (+66% YoY), while Dussehra set a single-day record of ₹190 crore (+64% YoY). Gold drove growth with a 64% revenue rise despite a 50% YoY gold price surge, alongside strong Diamond (+47%) and Silver (+133%) performance. Volume growth was notable, with gold up 10%, diamonds 53%, and silver 64%.

Bharat Electronics:

Bharat Electronics (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs 1,092 crore since the last disclosure on 16th September 2025. Major orders received include EW System Upgrade, Defence Network Upgrade, Tank Sub Systems, TR Modules, Communication Equipment, EVM, Spares, Services etc.

As of April 1, BEL's order book position stood at Rs 71,650 crore. Since the start of FY26, BEL has disclosed order inflows worth Rs 7,348 crore, which is 27% of its order inflow guidance for the full year, which stands at Rs 27,000 crore, which excludes a quick-reaction surface-to-air missiles order worth Rs 30,000 crore.

Closing Thoughts

Patience creates wealth!