 Employees Provident Fund Organization To Launch EPFO ​​​​3.0 Platform This Month; Can Withdraw Money Deposited In Their PF Account Directly Through ATM
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness Employees Provident Fund Organization To Launch EPFO ​​​​3.0 Platform This Month; Can Withdraw Money Deposited In Their PF Account Directly Through ATM

Employees Provident Fund Organization To Launch EPFO ​​​​3.0 Platform This Month; Can Withdraw Money Deposited In Their PF Account Directly Through ATM

This new digital platform is being called EPFO ​​​​3.0. According to media reports, the purpose of the new system is to adopt the digital process by eliminating paperwork in PF withdrawal. The new platform can start from this month, i.e., June. After getting the ATM card, PF account holders will get the facility to withdraw money from the ATM.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is going to launch EPFO ​​​​3.0 platform this month for the convenience of all its members. Under which PF accounts of the employed people are opened by the Employees Provident Fund Organization i.e. EPFO. Meanwhile, crores of EPFO ​​​​members are going to get a big relief soon.

Under EPFO ​​​​3.0, members will start getting many new facilities including withdrawing the money deposited in their PF account directly through ATM.

Read Also
ATMs Are "Fully Operational," Say State Bank Of India And Punjab National Bank
article-image

This new digital platform is being called EPFO ​​​​3.0. According to media reports, the purpose of the new system is to adopt the digital process by eliminating paperwork in PF withdrawal. The new platform can start from this month i.e. June.

The Employees Provident Fund Organization will issue a card to its PF account holders. It will be just like an ATM card. One will have to go to the ATM with this card. Then one will be able to withdraw money from the PF account with the help of this card. Initially, account holders will be able to withdraw 50 percent of the total amount deposited in their PF account through ATM.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House

However, this limit can be increased further. After getting the ATM card, PF account holders will get the facility to withdraw money from the ATM. Along with this, one will also be able to check the balance of the PF account. Apart from this, one can also transfer their funds to the bank account of your choice.

Read Also
₹122 Crore New India Co-operative Bank Scam: EOW Closes In On Key Accused Ajay Singh Rathore
article-image

The facility of auto-claim settlement is available in EPFO 3.0 . This will allow the money to be transferred directly to your account without any manual intervention. This means that you will not have to wait long to get the money. In the new system, as soon as you submit an online claim request, the system will process it automatically, and the money will reach your bank account within the stipulated time.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex, Nifty Slide 1% Amid Global Worries, Weak Charts Signal More Downside Ahead

Sensex, Nifty Slide 1% Amid Global Worries, Weak Charts Signal More Downside Ahead

Retail Inflation Falls To Over Six-Year Low Of 2.82% In May On Sharp Drop In Food And Essential...

Retail Inflation Falls To Over Six-Year Low Of 2.82% In May On Sharp Drop In Food And Essential...

Air India Turns Instagram, X Logos Black After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Air India Turns Instagram, X Logos Black After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

IPO: Kent RO Systems Receives Approval From SEBI; Financial Data Reveals Strong Profit Jump

IPO: Kent RO Systems Receives Approval From SEBI; Financial Data Reveals Strong Profit Jump

IndiGo & SpiceJet Shares Fall After Air India Crash, Market Mood Worsens Amid Global Tensions

IndiGo & SpiceJet Shares Fall After Air India Crash, Market Mood Worsens Amid Global Tensions